Global Cosmetic Product Market Report | By Type, Share, Size and Growth | CAGR of above 6.47%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Global Cosmetic Products Market expected to garner USD 597 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of slightly above 6.47% between 2020 and 2025. Cosmetic products are primarily used to enhance physical appearance and to maintain personal hygiene. At the present cosmetics industry is changing its course and is witnessed to be growing with the increasing adoption of natural & organic ingredients based products. The Key factors increasing the market value of cosmetic products include increasing spending power of women, rising GDP per capita, availability of better and new products, raising awareness of consumers to adopt different products, aggressive promotional activities and many more.

However, the market has also been spurred by the rising adoption of cosmetics products as a daily regimen by the consumer across the globe. The declining rate of fertility and mortality has resulted in the rise of the aging population thus; the desire among people to retain youthful appearances has groomed and nurtured the cosmetics industry worldwide.

With the increasing demand, manufacturers are focusing on bringing in products specific to the consumer requirement and hence, gender-specific products are also increasing at a rapid pace. Growing concerns on the long term effects due to the usage of cosmetics are forcing the manufacturer to bring in organic products as well which in turn is expected to increase the cosmetic market during the forecast period. Due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, pollution has spiraled out of control in many emerging regions leads to the increasing awareness among people about the adverse effects of pollution on the skin and hair grow the demand of cosmetic products thus fuel the cosmetic product market in coming years.

The key participants operating in the global cosmetic products market are Alticor, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, Yves Rocher, Mary Kay Inc., Revlon Inc., Kao Corp., Shiseido, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Avon Products Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and L’oreal Group. The leading market players are launching new cosmetic products, in order to meet rising demand from consumers.

The Global Cosmetic products analysis is segmented as Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Fragrances, Personal care, and Oral Cosmetics. Among these products, skin care products, and hair care products are majorly used by consumers and hold considerable amount of percentage share in global cosmetic products category market. The skin care segment is dominating global cosmetic products market during the forecast period owing to its multiple variants such as makeup remover, depilatories, hand care, and facial care. Moreover, the personal care companies are making their products available online at competitive prices. In recent years, anti-ageing skin products have emerged as the most popular segment owing to consumer demand to improve their appearance and look youthful.

The Global Cosmetic product distribution channel is segmented as E-commerce, Healthcare & Beauty salons, Retail store, Specialty stores, Pharmacy, and Others. E-commerce is the fastest growing channel in the global market over the forecast period as it exhibit high growth opportunities in terms of sales owing to upsurge of several e-commerce websites. Digital revolution has also played a crucial role in driving cosmetics demand globally. Multiple vendors has adopted online sales and marketing strategies enabling them to reach mass markets and foster closer relationships with the consumers. Thus, key players are increasingly focusing on online marketing campaigns that can increase their revenues with low investments.

The Global Cosmetic product regional analysis is segmented as North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global cosmetic products market during the forecast period, owing to growing awareness regarding personal hygiene, growing inclination towards personal grooming products, and burgeoning growth of the retail industry in the region. APAC have a large population and thus a large potential consumer pool and with the increasing disposable income of consumers in theses developing regions has helped the cosmetics market grow significantly over the forecast period.

