At 4.7% CAGR, Global FRP Pipe Market Size Poised to Touch USD 3.05 billion by 2026

The Global FRP Pipe Market witness market size of USD 2.31 Billion in 2019 and projected to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.7% during forecast period of 2020-2026. Fiber rereinforced plastic (FRP) pipes are tubular composite pipes made up of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibers, such as glass, carbon, basalt, or aramid.

Also, other fibers such as paper, wood, or asbestos are also used but are usually not preferred due to relatively higher prices and lower strength. The polymer used in the production of FRP pipes is generally epoxy, vinyl-ester, or polyester thermosetting plastic. Fiber reinforced plastic pipes are used in several applications such as water and wastewater treatment, and construction and marine and others.

For several different applications, fiber-glass-reinforced plastics (FRP) are used; from vessels and bathtubs to missiles. Industrial and chemical equipment produced from fiberglass-reinforced plastics includes tanks and containers, tubing, ducting, hoods, fans, scrubbers, piles, grating, and specialized manufacturing. One of the fastest growing fields is the use of FRP for the equipment for pollution control.

The key application driving market is rising water supply for construction and sewage treatment systems, increasing need for rehabilitation of the major water and wastewater infrastructure, and growing oil and gas exploration activities.

However, high initial costs and fluctuation in the price of raw material are some key factors anticipated to hamper the market growth soon. Furthermore, high investments in R&D activities to produce innovative and cost-effective FRP pipes are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

Global FRP Pipe market is fragmented owing to the presence of number of large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies The companies that hold the majority share of the FRP Pipe market are Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co, ZCL Composites, Future Pipe Industries, The Hobas Group, Graphite India Limited, Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites, Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory, Hengrun Group Co., Ltd, Enduro Composites Inc, National Oilwell Varco (Nov), HOBAS , SARPLAST SA, SEKISUI CHEMICAL, Farassan, Amaintit, Kinflare Group, Amiblu Holding, ERSHIGS and Other Prominent Players.

On the basis of its type, the market is segmented into Polyester, Polyurethane, Epoxy and Others. Amidst these segments epoxy has the largest share in the FRP pipe market, and is expected to drive the market in years to come due its environment-friendly property.

On the basis of its application, the market is segmented into Water and Wastewater, Chemical & Industrial, Oil & Gas, Power Generation and Others. The Oil & Gas segment offers most market potential in the global FRP pipe market due to high purchasing capacity in oil & gas companies and increases in demand for non-corrosion piping solutions. Also, the shift in consumer preferences and rapid downfall in the prices of FRP pipes are some other significant aspects fueling the demand for FRP pipes in the oil & gas industry across the globe. Furthermore, owing to technological advances in oil extraction methods and excellent physical, chemical, and mechanical characteristics of FRP pipes, they are well recognized for their use in oil & gas industry and also play a significant role in key ends user industries such as water & wastewater treatment and other chemical applications.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global FRP pipe market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The Asia Pacific region expected to dominate the industry and is expected to be the leading market for FRP pipes over the estimated period. China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing market for FRP pipes in the Asia Pacific region. Favorable government regulations, availability of skilled labor, and growing demand from product users are likely to force companies to set up their production facilities in this region.

China is the largest purchaser of the pipes in the Asia Pacific owing to huge populations and due to the presence of various chemical manufacturing companies in the country. High population density and the government’s focus on decreasing dependence on imports are driving the market in the country.

