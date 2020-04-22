Global Organic Soap Market Size Worth USD 318.1 Million By 2025 | CAGR of 8%

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Organic Soap Market was valued around USD 169.1 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand at over a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2025, by value, reaching around USD 318.1 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to global organic soap market in 2017.

Sustainable development is now globally accepted by governments, industry and the public as a necessary goal for achieving societal, economic and environmental objectives. For this, green chemistry has a key role to play in maintaining and improving our quality of life, the competitiveness of the chemical industry and the natural environment. In green chemistry making safe, non-toxic products are the major goal. As a part of the search for safer catalysts, and reaction and product design and optimization, enzymes are looked like a future solution for the environmental hazards. Therefore, companies are highly investing in R&D of organic base product which will, in turn, promulgate the market for organic soap.

The Global Organic Soap Market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are L’Occitane En Provence, Sundial Brands LLC, Pangea Organics, Forest Essentials, and The Body Shop. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. The manufacturing companies are expected to increase spending on the development of new products including non-GMO level organic soap ingredients. As a result, the companies are likely to collaborate with buyers located in the personal care industry for research & development.

Geographically, the Global Organic Soap market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa & Latin America. North American Organic Soap market was the most prominent market in 2017 with 38.37% market share and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.19%.

