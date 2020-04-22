Global Skincare Product Market Industry Size, Global Trends, Growth, Analysis, Market Share and Market Forecast to 2018 to 2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting , the global skincare product market was valued at USD 130728 Million in 2017 and is expected to expand with a CAGR over 4.58 % from 2018 to 2025, reaching USD 184492 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Europe was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the global skincare product market in 2017. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with a CAGR over 6.39%.

Skin is constantly growing and changing, so we have to remain vigilant in caring for it. Skin care is a booming industry, as everyone wants a flawless, beautiful and glowing skin. Glowing skin is a result of proper skincare. It means we can wear less makeup and let our skin shine through. Proper skin care is important because our skin is the largest barrier against infection that we have. Keeping our skin healthy and moist helps keep this barrier strong. Now more than ever, consumers are becoming quite conscious of what they put in, and on, their bodies to stay healthy. Skin care products are known to rejuvenate the skin cells, enhance complexion, prevent aging & wrinkles, and provide sun protection from harmful UV rays.

Major industry players in skincare product market are adopting different expansion & innovation strategies to remain sustain themselves in the highly competitive market. For instance, in 2018, Shiseido Company Ltd. Has developed a new product, “Optune”, an IoT skincare system developed with a new concept that uses a special machine backed up by unique algorithms to satisfy skincare needs in real time. In June, 2016, the company has acquired Laura Mercier and ReVive brands for an estimated USD 260 million in order to boost their American business. The global skincare product market includes key players such as Shiseido Company Ltd., Procter & Gamble, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., The Avon Products Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever Plc, etc.

On the basis of the type of product, the market is segmented into Face creams & Body lotion. Based on the type of Face creams, the market is further divided into Anti-aging products, Skin-Whitening products, Anti-acne products, Sunscreen lotions & some other products. Based on the channel of distribution, the market is categorized into Supermarkets, Hypermarkets & Specialty stores, online channels and other available channels. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the global skincare product market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global skincare product market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe is the major contributor to the global market and the increasing number of fashion-conscious customers has been propelling the growth of sales in the skincare products market in the region. However, presence of several emerging economies such as China, India, and South Korea are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market. The growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed to the increasing consumer spending on better lifestyle which includes expenditure on a variety of skincare and beauty products. As per International Trade Administration, China for example, spends USD 24 per person annually on personal care and skincare products, whereas South Korea and Japan spend USD 171 and USD 174 annually.

