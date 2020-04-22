Global Sports Nutrition Market Report Analysis, Type, Demand and Growth Opportunities by BlueWeave Consulting

According to an upcoming report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Sports Nutrition Market, by Product Type, by Content, by End-user, by Distribution Channel, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” – The global sports nutrition market is expected to witness healthy growth in the forecast period.

Nutritional supplements are the concentrated source of nutrient with the nutritional value or physiological effect that supplements the normal diet. The increasing problem of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and rising incidence of sedentary diseases increase the usage of nutrient supplement on regular basis.

Moreover, increasing number of gyms and health & fitness centers across the world that is involved in the marketing of these nutritional products is the key driving factors along with favorable government initiatives towards health promotion are anticipated to foster the growth of the sports nutrition market over the coming years. Furthermore, the widening base of the health-conscious population, rapidly growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income of households are among the key trends boosting the growth of the market. Also, the huge demand for various kinds of protein bars, energy drinks, and dietary supplements among bodybuilders and athletes is another key factor fuelling the growth of the market.

Companies, such as Abbott Laboratories Inc.; Neutra Science Labs; Yakult Honsha Co Ltd; Monster Beverage Corporation; Nestlé S.A; The Coca-Cola Company; and GNC Corporation are the major players in the global sports nutrition market, providing various products of sports nutrition.

Sports supplements are segmented in the form of powder, drink, capsules& tablets, and energy bars. Amongst the major types of products, the sports drink is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global sports nutrition market over the forecast period. Due to the presence of a large number of competitive players results in greater availability of these drinks in the market. Increasing health clubs and fitness centers have created a huge market potential for the growth of these products. The growing demand and easy availability are expected to propel the drink market in coming years. Additionally, the creative advertising activities by key players are expected to augment the demand for sports drinks in the coming years.

By end user, the market is segmented by recreational users, lifestyle users, bodybuilders, and athletes. Athletes and bodybuilders are the prime consumers of sports nutrition products. However, the market is benefited from the rise in the number of recreational and lifestyle users also. The dominance of this segment is expected to continue over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of sportspersons, such as athletes, weightlifters, and bodybuilders. In addition, an increase in the number of sportspeople supported by an immense rise in national and international sports events is also expected to fuel this market within the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the cheese market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America holds the leading revenue contributor in the market owing to the growing health awareness, increasing number of gyms and health & fitness centers, and changing consumer preferences for nutritional products are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market in the region. Moreover, various ongoing researches for the product development are also estimated to spur the growth of the market in North America.

