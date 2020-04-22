Global Wall Bed Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2025

Increasing population with the shifting of population from rural areas to urban areas increases the population density, leading to smaller size rooms and the growing need of Foldable Wall beds. Hence, the usage of the same space for multiple works increases the demand for the foldable wall bed. Wall beds help to alter a living room into a bedroom or vice versa.

The trend of interior decoration also boosts consumption of wall bed. These beds are widely used by the house furnishing companies to create the invisible beds in the room which are available in the short and broad formats. Moreover, these beds come up with sophisticated designs and many of them come with wall mounting systems and lighting systems. With the advanced technology, wall beds are come up with cabinets to provide added storage are in vogue.

Also with the development in technology these automatic wall beds are available which can be operated using remove as well as can also be operated by wall mounted control and Android devices. Automatic wall beds have hydraulic systems which help the bed to fold and unfold thus, creating a huge market for existing players.

Companies such as Wilding Wallbeds, Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc., SICO Incorporated, FlyingBeds International, The London Wallbed Company, The Bedder Way Co., Bestar Inc, Twin Cities Closet Company, B.O.F.F. Wall Beds, and Wall Beds Manufacturing are the key players in manufacturing Wall bed. In terms of product offerings, The London Wallbed Company, Costco Wholesale Corporation is the major players in the market.

Based on the product type, the global wall bed market can be categorized into single wall bed, double wall bed. A single Wall bed is most preferred by the consumer and hence is the fastest growing wall bed segment over the forecast period, owing to the less availability of space in developed countries and increasing demand for home décor. These pull down beds can be hinged at any one end to store vertically against the wall, or inside of a closet or cabinet. Thus, the same space can be used in a multi-purpose way. On the other hand, the double bed Murphy bed occupied a large space and is costly as compared to the single wall bed. Moreover, the demand for studio apartment will boost the market of wall bed market in coming years.

Based on the application, the wall bed market is categorized into Residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the development of infrastructure. As today’s most population preferred to stay in an apartment with a nuclear family will boost the demand for multi-usage furniture. However, most of the residential apartments are compact with less storage space increase the demand for multi-purpose furniture. Thus, the advancement in technology with the availability of manual and automated folded wall bed is attracting more consumers which eventually increase the number of sales volume over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Wall Bed market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America dominates the global Wall Bed market over the forecast period owing to major demand developing countries backed by the development in infrastructure. With the trend to invest in a start-up the demand of home-office is also increasing where the same space can be transformed from bed-room to home-office. Since the bed covers most of the floor space in any bedroom, being able to free up the required space and use it for something else any time is a major advantage, especially if the room is tiny. Thus, with the usage of wall bed, the bed will disappear into the custom-made cabinetry and the whole room will be transformed. It frees up tons of floor space. Thus, there’s enough room for a work station and lots of storage.

