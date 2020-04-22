Global Water Purifiers Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 9.6% during Forecast Period, 2018-2025

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Water Purifiers Market was valued at US$ 41.82 Bn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2025, reaching US$ 91.25 Bn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, Asia Pacific was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the Global water purifier market in 2017. The increasing population and the rising level of pollution are some of the other factors that are predicted to support the development of the market in the near future. In addition to this, the rise in the prevalence of several water-borne diseases, particularly in several under-developed and developing economies is another factor propelling the market growth in the near future.

Companies, such as Unilever N.V., LG Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC, 3M Purification, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., A.O. Smith Corporation, GE Appliances, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and COWAY CO., LTD. are the key players in manufacturing water purifier globally. In terms of product offerings, Unilever N.V. and LG Electronics are the major players in the market, providing water purifiers.

Industrial end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.17%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the growing industrial development and rapid urbanization. The industrial water purifier market is primarily influenced by petrochemicals, oil and gas, power generation, refineries, mining, construction, food and beverage, steel manufacturing, electronics, and pharmaceuticals processing industries which contaminate the water resources.

Commercial end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.64%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of restaurants, cafeterias, commercial complexes, tea shops, fast food outlets, etc., and continuing industrial expansion across the globe. Mounting demand for water purifiers in commercial sector across the globe can be attributed to increasing number of restaurants, cafeterias, commercial complexes, tea shops, fast food outlets, etc., in developed as well as developing countries.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly with a significant CAGR of 10.00% in terms of value, during the forecast period in the global water purifiers market. It is the leading and fastest growing region in the water purifier market owing to growing water pollution due to rising industrialization, increasing health concerns and consumer awareness about importance of clean water coupled with rising per capita income levels.

North America is an extremely mature market, where consumer awareness towards importance of healthy lifestyle and potable drinking water are high. North America is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of over 9.52% in terms of value, during the forecast period in the global water purifiers market owing to increased incidences of waterborne diseases, industrial development leading to water pollution and rising health concerns.

