Graphite Granular and Powder Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2025

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Graphite Granular and Powder market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market.

Leading players of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Graphite Granular and Powder market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market.

The major players that are operating in the global Graphite Granular and Powder market are: Haida Graphite, National de Grafite, Jinhui Graphite, Xincheng Graphite, Skaland Graphite, Yanxin Graphite, SGL Carbon Group, Tirupati Graphite, Black Dragon Graphite, Maas Graphite, Tianfeng Graphite, Beidahuang Group, Xinghe Graphite, Tianheda Graphite, Imerys Graphite & Carbon, Nippon Graphite Group, Qingdao Santong Graphite, Entegris, SEC CARBON, Superior Graphite

Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market by Product Type: Natural Type, Synthetic Type

Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market by Application: Refractory Materials, Metallurgy, Graphite Parts, Batteries, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Graphite Granular and Powder market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market

Highlighting important trends of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Graphite Granular and Powder market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Graphite Granular and Powder market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Graphite Granular and Powder Market Overview

1.1 Graphite Granular and Powder Product Overview

1.2 Graphite Granular and Powder Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Type

1.2.2 Synthetic Type

1.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Graphite Granular and Powder Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Graphite Granular and Powder Industry

1.5.1.1 Graphite Granular and Powder Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Graphite Granular and Powder Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Graphite Granular and Powder Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Graphite Granular and Powder Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Graphite Granular and Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Graphite Granular and Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Graphite Granular and Powder Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphite Granular and Powder Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Graphite Granular and Powder Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Graphite Granular and Powder as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Graphite Granular and Powder Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Graphite Granular and Powder Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Graphite Granular and Powder by Application

4.1 Graphite Granular and Powder Segment by Application

4.1.1 Refractory Materials

4.1.2 Metallurgy

4.1.3 Graphite Parts

4.1.4 Batteries

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Graphite Granular and Powder Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Graphite Granular and Powder by Application

4.5.2 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder by Application

5 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Granular and Powder Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Graphite Granular and Powder Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphite Granular and Powder Business

10.1 Haida Graphite

10.1.1 Haida Graphite Corporation Information

10.1.2 Haida Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Haida Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Haida Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.1.5 Haida Graphite Recent Development

10.2 National de Grafite

10.2.1 National de Grafite Corporation Information

10.2.2 National de Grafite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 National de Grafite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Haida Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.2.5 National de Grafite Recent Development

10.3 Jinhui Graphite

10.3.1 Jinhui Graphite Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jinhui Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Jinhui Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Jinhui Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.3.5 Jinhui Graphite Recent Development

10.4 Xincheng Graphite

10.4.1 Xincheng Graphite Corporation Information

10.4.2 Xincheng Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Xincheng Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Xincheng Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.4.5 Xincheng Graphite Recent Development

10.5 Skaland Graphite

10.5.1 Skaland Graphite Corporation Information

10.5.2 Skaland Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Skaland Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Skaland Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.5.5 Skaland Graphite Recent Development

10.6 Yanxin Graphite

10.6.1 Yanxin Graphite Corporation Information

10.6.2 Yanxin Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Yanxin Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Yanxin Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.6.5 Yanxin Graphite Recent Development

10.7 SGL Carbon Group

10.7.1 SGL Carbon Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 SGL Carbon Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SGL Carbon Group Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SGL Carbon Group Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.7.5 SGL Carbon Group Recent Development

10.8 Tirupati Graphite

10.8.1 Tirupati Graphite Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tirupati Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Tirupati Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Tirupati Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.8.5 Tirupati Graphite Recent Development

10.9 Black Dragon Graphite

10.9.1 Black Dragon Graphite Corporation Information

10.9.2 Black Dragon Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Black Dragon Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Black Dragon Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.9.5 Black Dragon Graphite Recent Development

10.10 Maas Graphite

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Graphite Granular and Powder Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Maas Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Maas Graphite Recent Development

10.11 Tianfeng Graphite

10.11.1 Tianfeng Graphite Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tianfeng Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Tianfeng Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Tianfeng Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.11.5 Tianfeng Graphite Recent Development

10.12 Beidahuang Group

10.12.1 Beidahuang Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Beidahuang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Beidahuang Group Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Beidahuang Group Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.12.5 Beidahuang Group Recent Development

10.13 Xinghe Graphite

10.13.1 Xinghe Graphite Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xinghe Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Xinghe Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Xinghe Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.13.5 Xinghe Graphite Recent Development

10.14 Tianheda Graphite

10.14.1 Tianheda Graphite Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tianheda Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Tianheda Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Tianheda Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.14.5 Tianheda Graphite Recent Development

10.15 Imerys Graphite & Carbon

10.15.1 Imerys Graphite & Carbon Corporation Information

10.15.2 Imerys Graphite & Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Imerys Graphite & Carbon Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Imerys Graphite & Carbon Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.15.5 Imerys Graphite & Carbon Recent Development

10.16 Nippon Graphite Group

10.16.1 Nippon Graphite Group Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nippon Graphite Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Nippon Graphite Group Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Nippon Graphite Group Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.16.5 Nippon Graphite Group Recent Development

10.17 Qingdao Santong Graphite

10.17.1 Qingdao Santong Graphite Corporation Information

10.17.2 Qingdao Santong Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Qingdao Santong Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Qingdao Santong Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.17.5 Qingdao Santong Graphite Recent Development

10.18 Entegris

10.18.1 Entegris Corporation Information

10.18.2 Entegris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Entegris Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Entegris Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.18.5 Entegris Recent Development

10.19 SEC CARBON

10.19.1 SEC CARBON Corporation Information

10.19.2 SEC CARBON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 SEC CARBON Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 SEC CARBON Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.19.5 SEC CARBON Recent Development

10.20 Superior Graphite

10.20.1 Superior Graphite Corporation Information

10.20.2 Superior Graphite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Superior Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Superior Graphite Graphite Granular and Powder Products Offered

10.20.5 Superior Graphite Recent Development

11 Graphite Granular and Powder Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Graphite Granular and Powder Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Graphite Granular and Powder Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

