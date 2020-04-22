Green technology and sustainability market is driven by need for low-carbon electricity is increasing

Due to the rising awareness about the harmful effects of greenhouse gas emission on the environment, the need for low-carbon electricity is increasing, which is driving the global green technology and sustainability market. Governments and utility firms around the world are focusing on generate power from renewable sources like the sun, wind, and water, to reduce the carbon footprint. By employing artificial intelligence (AI), the created energy can be stored for cloudy days, when the photovoltaic (PV) panels cannot function.

Thus, with an increase in the renewable power capacity and integration of advanced systems to store the energy, the green technology and sustainability market is growing. Compared to $8.3 billion in 2019, the industry is predicted to generate revenue of $57.8 billion in 2030. Additionally, between 2020 and 2030 (forecast period), the market would advance at a CAGR of 20.0%.

Green buildings are expected to continue dominating the green technology and sustainability market till 2030. This is attributed to the fact that since buildings consume a lot of power, thus resulting in air pollution, the focus on making them energy-efficient is dire. By using green technologies during the construction and operation of buildings, the energy usage and wastage can be significantly reduced, therefore despite their high capital requirement, they are finding widespread adoption, thus driving the market.

During the forecast period, the AI and analytics category would witness the fastest growth in the green technology and sustainability market, at a CAGR of 21.5%. It would be because of rapid adoption of these technologies in urban planning advancement, ecological outline creation for building structures, and spatial evaluation. In addition, to transition to smart manufacturing processes, the adoption of AI and analytics is necessary.

Some of the key green technology and sustainability market players are Citymapper Limited, WINT, Embue, Trace Blue Pillar, Genomics Inc., Dakota Software Corporation, Greenvity Communications Inc., Enviance Inc., Hydropoint Data Systems Inc., A.A.A Taranis Visual Ltd., Wexus Technologies Inc., Sensus Energy, Artveoli Inc., PowerScout Inc., Measurabl Inc., Lo3 Energy, Nest Labs Inc., Verdigris Technologies Inc.