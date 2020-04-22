India Air purifiers market to Reach at over 48% CAGR: BlueWeave Consulting

According to recent published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Air purifiers market is projected to grow over a CAGR over 48% in terms of value during the forecasted period, 2018-2024. The Northern region accounted for maximum share in terms of revenue to the India Air purifier market in 2018.

India Air purifier industry is developing at a high pace owing to deteriorating air quality due to increasing air pollution, rising respiratory diseases coupled with growing consumer awareness are driving the demand for air purifiers in the country. Despite the various technological developments, air purifiers have been perceived as a luxury item due to the high installation and maintenance cost. However, the competition in the air purifier market is rising, which is bringing down the prices, and with the growing disposable income, air purifiers are gradually being perceived as a utility product, specifically in the residential sector. Additionally, tourism and healthcare and other institutional places such as embassies, hospitals, corporate office, government buildings, schools, and colleges, etc., are the major demand generators for air purifiers in the country.

Some of the major players operating in India air purifier market include Philips India Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Sharp Business Systems (India) Private Limited, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Panasonic India Pvt. Ltd., Blueair India Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Air conditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Mankastu Impex Private Limited, and Crusaders Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, among others.

Air purifier market can be segmented on the basis of Technology type, Product type, Distribution Channel, End user, and Region. Based on Technology type, the India air purifier market is further classified into HEPA Technology (High-Efficiency Particulate Air), Activated Carbon Technology, UV Technology, Negative Ion and Others. Based on Product type, the India air purifier market can be fragmented into Portable Air Purifiers, Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners, Electrostatic Precipitators, Smart air purifier, and others. On the basis of Distribution Channels, the market can be segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. In terms of end users, the market is segmented as residential, commercial and industrial. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India air purifier market during the forecast period.

Extensive secondary research was conducted using paid data sources including Bloomberg, Factiva, Capital IQ, OneSource, and Hoovers. Additionally, several publicly-available data sources were used including journals, statistics articles, and industry associations. These data sources were used to gather relevant information to develop an understanding of the India air purifier market. The research was conducted covering the desk research and primary research. Data sources used for primary research included online forums and blogs, CATI/CAWI, CAPI interviews, and video conferences. Additionally, interviews were conducted through connecting with various industry respondents including C-level executives, directors, divisional heads, regional heads, expert consultants, and independent consultants. The primary research was conducted to gain market insights from industry respondents and validate the gathered information through desk research.

