India Water Purifiers Market to grow at a CAGR of over 11.5% during the forecast period (2018-2025)

According to recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Water Purifiers Market is projected to grow over a CAGR of 11.5% in terms of value during the forecasted period, 2018-2025. The Northern region accounted for maximum share in terms of revenue to the India water purifier market in 2018.

India Water Purifier market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing health concerns and consumer awareness about the importance of clean water, expanding middle-class population and high concentration of fluoride and arsenic in water. The disposal of industrial waste in rivers has increased the occurrence of water-borne diseases like diarrhea, cholera, and jaundice due to which over thousands of people die annually. According to the recent report published by the World Bank, over 75% of the communicable diseases in India are water related. Social and environmental pressures result in growing movement for industries to reduce its wastewater and treat it before discharge. The rapid growth of population, land usage, rising economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Clean drinking water is the most essential part of a healthy lifestyle but the current condition has made it impossible to get pure water from the available sources owing to this reason, the market is experiencing an unprecedented demand of water purifiers market over the forecast period. The water purifier market in India is dominated by Reverse osmosis (RO) water purifiers due to high TDS (total dissolved solid) level of water across the majority of the states coupled with strong purification capability of RO technology for high TDS water purification.

Companies such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Kent RO System Ltd., Ion Exchange, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Godrej Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Livpure Private Ltd., Essel Nasaka, and Whirlpool India Ltd. are the key players in India water purifier industry. Eureka Forbes and Kent RO are the market leaders in this segment, together accounting for about 50% market share over the projected period.

On the basis of the Technology, the water purifier market is categories as RO Water Purifier, UV Water Purifier, Gravity-based purifier, and Sediment Filters. RO Water Purifiers market is the largest market in terms of value and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period. Based on the End User market is segmented as Industrial, commercial, and household. Household end-user segment is estimated to grow highest growth rate in terms of value. On Sales channel basis market is segmented as Retail Distributor, Online Suppliers, and Direct to consumers. Finally, the report covers the analysis of these segments across North, West, East, and South along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates that boosts the growth of the India water purifier market during the forecast period. The Northern region is the largest region for India water purifier market in 2018.

Northern Region of water purifiers market accounted the maximum market share in 2018 and it is projected to dominate the Indian market over the forecast period as well. Rajasthan is one of the fluoride and arsenic water chemical affected region, which will badly cause the cleanliness of groundwater, thus it will drive the water purifiers market in the region.

Eastern region is the fastest growing region for the water purifier market in India due to increasing public concerned about various harmful water diseases like jaundice, diarrhea, and cholera. Moreover, the residential and commercial industry growth backed by per capita income among people in the region will drive the demand of water purifiers over the future period.

