Indian Anti-Pollution Masks Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2018-2023 According to BlueWeave Consulting

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the India anti-pollution mask market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2023, reaching US$ 4.91 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North region was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the anti-pollution mask market in 2017. The main drivers of the anti-pollution mask market comprise degradation in the quality of air, growing industrialization, rapid increase in the number of vehicles, and urbanization. As per the report by Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, more than 5.5 million people prematurely die every year due to air pollution in household and outdoor.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-anti-pollution-masks-market/report-sample

Companies, such as 3M India Limited, Honeywell, Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd, and Vogmask are the key players in manufacturing anti-pollution mask. In terms of product offerings, 3M India Limited and Reckitt Benckiser (India) Ltd are the major players in the market, providing various masks in the anti-pollution mask category.

The India Anti-Pollution Mask market is segmented on the basis of Type, End-user, Point of sale, and Size. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Disposable and Reusable. Disposable was the largest segment in the India anti-pollution mask market in 2017, and is estimated to witness the highest growth during 2018-2023. On the End-user basis, the market is segmented into Individual and Commercial. Individual accounted for the largest segment in the India anti-pollution mask market in 2017. On the basis point of sale, the market is segmented into Retail and Direct. On the basis of Size, the market is segmented into Small, Medium and Large. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into four parts namely North, South, West, and East. North region was the largest region in the India anti-Pollution Mask market in 2017 with a revenue share of 62.43% and it is estimated to reach over 63% during 2018-2023.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/india-anti-pollution-masks-market

Most of the deaths are occurring in the growing economies of China and India. Hence, there is increasing demand for anti-pollution masks in India and China owing to mounting fear of air pollution among city residents. Currently, anti-pollution masks are available in various standard ratings which include N95, N99, N100, P95, and P100. The key difference among P-rated and N-rated air masks is their capability to filter out pollutants which are oil based. N stands for non-resistant to oil and P stands for strongly resistant to oil or oil proof. These ratings are used to help the consumers recognise how much pollutant each of them can filter. These standards are being recommended by NIOSH which is an association with the U.S Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC). N95 mask generally filters 95% of PM2.5 from air. N99 air masks can filter up to 99% of the particulate and do not perform well against oil-based pollutants. N100 mask filters 99.97% of PM2.5 from air. The increasing health awareness among people of various ages is likely to boost the overall anti-pollution mask market in India.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776