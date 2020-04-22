Limited Growth Opportunities likely to curb Europe Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market growth Upto 2027

The Europe mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to reach US$ 477,845.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 167,462.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing elderly population. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the high cost of products and procedures in the region.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, rising percentage of the incidences increases with the growing age in the country, which helps to upsurge the market growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors the growth of the market in the country is likely to contribute largest share in the Europe region during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Medtronic

BioTelemetry Inc.

Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc

Medicomp Inc

Preventice Services, LLC

The Scottcare Corporation

Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A),

Zoll Medical Corporation

Welch Allyn

Telerhythmics, LLC

EUROPE MOBILE CARDIAC TELEMETRY SYSTEMS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Lead Based

Patch Based

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Cardiac Centres

By Geography

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy



