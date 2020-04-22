Personal Cloud Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Market Overview:

The Global Personal Cloud Market was valued at USD 17.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 528.86 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2017 to 2025. A personal cloud is a collection of digital content and services which are accessible from any device. It is a place which gives users the ability to store, synchronize, stream and share content on a relative core, moving from one platform, screen and location to another. There are four types of personal cloud including, Online cloud, NAS device cloud, server device cloud, and home-made clouds. Personal Cloud has many benefits including larger storage, faster uploads, cheaper costs, and ability to sync data among multiple devices.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Disaster Recovery

1.2 Fast, Real-Time Access to Data

1.3 Increasing trend for BYOD and mobile workforce

1.4 Increasing Knowledge about Personal Cloud

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Concerns for Data Security and Privacy over Cloud

2.2 Internet Access

Market Segmentation:

The Global Personal Cloud Market is segmented on the basis of type of hosting, type of revenue, deployment model, organization size, and region.

1. By Type of Hosting:

1.1 Provider

1.2 User

2. By Type of Revenue:

2.1 Direct

2.2 Indirect

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Private Cloud

3.2 Public Cloud

3.3 Hybrid Cloud

4. By Organization Size:

4.1 Large Companies

4.2 Mid-sized Companies

4.3 Small Companies

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Google Inc.

2. Apple Inc.

3. Dropbox Inc.

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. SpiderOak

6. AWS

7. Copy (Barracuda Networks Inc.)

8. Egnyte Inc.

9. Box Inc.

10. Seagate Technology LLC

11. Buffalo Technology Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Personal Cloud Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

