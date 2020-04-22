Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size, In-Deep Analysis Details, Application, Regional Demand, and Forecast, 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market.

Leading players of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market.

The major players that are operating in the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market are: DOW CHEMICALS, Covestro, Shell, BASF, KPX Chemical, YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP, AGC Chemicals, Sanyo Chemical, Jurong Ningwu, Repsol S.A., Wanhua Chemical, Huntsman, SINOPEC, PCC ROKITA, Krishna Antioxidants, Oltchim S.A.

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market by Product Type: Triols, Diols, Others

Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market by Application: Furniture, Automobile, Clothes and Shoes, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market

Highlighting important trends of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Overview

1.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Product Overview

1.2 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Triols

1.2.2 Diols

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Industry

1.5.1.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams by Application

4.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Segment by Application

4.1.1 Furniture

4.1.2 Automobile

4.1.3 Clothes and Shoes

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams by Application

5 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Business

10.1 DOW CHEMICALS

10.1.1 DOW CHEMICALS Corporation Information

10.1.2 DOW CHEMICALS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DOW CHEMICALS Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DOW CHEMICALS Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.1.5 DOW CHEMICALS Recent Development

10.2 Covestro

10.2.1 Covestro Corporation Information

10.2.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Covestro Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DOW CHEMICALS Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.2.5 Covestro Recent Development

10.3 Shell

10.3.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.3.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Shell Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Shell Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.3.5 Shell Recent Development

10.4 BASF

10.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 BASF Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 BASF Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.4.5 BASF Recent Development

10.5 KPX Chemical

10.5.1 KPX Chemical Corporation Information

10.5.2 KPX Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 KPX Chemical Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 KPX Chemical Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.5.5 KPX Chemical Recent Development

10.6 YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP

10.6.1 YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP Corporation Information

10.6.2 YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.6.5 YADONG CHEMICAL GROUP Recent Development

10.7 AGC Chemicals

10.7.1 AGC Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 AGC Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 AGC Chemicals Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 AGC Chemicals Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.7.5 AGC Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Sanyo Chemical

10.8.1 Sanyo Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sanyo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sanyo Chemical Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sanyo Chemical Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.8.5 Sanyo Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Jurong Ningwu

10.9.1 Jurong Ningwu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Jurong Ningwu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Jurong Ningwu Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Jurong Ningwu Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.9.5 Jurong Ningwu Recent Development

10.10 Repsol S.A.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Repsol S.A. Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Repsol S.A. Recent Development

10.11 Wanhua Chemical

10.11.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

10.11.2 Wanhua Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Wanhua Chemical Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Wanhua Chemical Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.11.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

10.12 Huntsman

10.12.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.12.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Huntsman Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Huntsman Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.12.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.13 SINOPEC

10.13.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

10.13.2 SINOPEC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SINOPEC Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SINOPEC Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.13.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

10.14 PCC ROKITA

10.14.1 PCC ROKITA Corporation Information

10.14.2 PCC ROKITA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 PCC ROKITA Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 PCC ROKITA Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.14.5 PCC ROKITA Recent Development

10.15 Krishna Antioxidants

10.15.1 Krishna Antioxidants Corporation Information

10.15.2 Krishna Antioxidants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Krishna Antioxidants Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Krishna Antioxidants Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.15.5 Krishna Antioxidants Recent Development

10.16 Oltchim S.A.

10.16.1 Oltchim S.A. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Oltchim S.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Oltchim S.A. Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Oltchim S.A. Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Products Offered

10.16.5 Oltchim S.A. Recent Development

11 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyether Polyols for Flexible Foams Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

