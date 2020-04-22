Push to Talk Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2027: AT&T Inc., Bell Canada, Iridium Communications Inc.

The push to talk market was valued at US$ 21,382.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 55.011.3 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The global push to talk market is expected to notice a high CAGR during the forecast period. Unlike the regular phone call, push to talk is a communication device operating on one-to-one mobile communication regardless of dialing, ringing, or answering. It allows one person to speak at a time and permits floor control mechanisms.

In Europe, some of the most common use cases for enhanced push-to-talk (EPTT) currently are replacing land mobile radio(LMR) portable devices for employees. These devices can use a non-mission-critical voice solution capable to be incorporated with the current LMR system, so current talk groups are not disrupted. Furthermore, certain mission-critical LMR users are exploring areas in which LTE offers better coverage—chiefly in several in-building scenarios leveraging EPTT as a complementary alternative. For instance, coordinator of the Mission Critical Open Platform (MPOP), Fidel Liberal, stated that several rail and transit agencies in the European region have plans to replace their LMR systems with MCPTT solutions.

Few of the key companies analyzed in the report are AT&T Inc., Bell Canada, Iridium Communications Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Sprint Corporation, Tait Communications, Telstra Corporation, Verizon Wireless, Zebra Technologies Corporation, and others.

Based on end-user, the push to talk market is segmented into government and defense, logistics and transportation, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, manufacturing, construction, and others. The government & defense segment captured dominating share in the global push to talk market. Communication is a key aspect in this industry to ensure smooth government services and safety operations. Push to talk solutions offer an effective way of mission critical communication through land mobile radio as well as over cellular networks. The advantages of cellular over land mobile radio and penetration of rugged smartphones are some of the factors, which are complementing the growth of cellular push to talk solutions in government and defense industry.

The push to talk market, by component, is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In component segment, hardware segment captured the largest share in the global push to talk market. The growing technological advancements and additional features in push to talk devices are driving the growth of push to talk market among various industries. The continuously evolving communication needs of commercial, industrial, and government sectors are pushing market players to bring innovative products to the market. Some of the common improvements in the push to talk devices include effective noise elimination, temperature resistance, extended cellular & GPS coverage, and compatibility with multiple networks among many others. Considering all these facts, the market for push to talk hardware devices is likely to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region led the push to talk market in 2019?

The North America region led the push to talk market in 2019due to the existence of widespread communication technologies as well as the worldâ€™s leading telecom service providers and PoC solution providers, including AT&T, Motorola Solutions, and Verizon Wireless, among others. Furthermore, the increasing incidences such as natural disasters, criminal activities, as well as cross-border terrorism are some of the crucial factors bolstering the necessity for public safety, which in turn increasing the demand for push to talk solutions and services in the region.

Which factor is driving the push to talk market?

The key factors driving the demand for push to talk are its low-cost infrastructure, efficient communication, track & monitor via GPS, secure & reliable communication, and others. Moreover, continuous advancements in network infrastructure in developing & developed countries, rapid deployment of 4G/5G network, increasing penetration of rugged smartphones, and the development of advanced features apps to support push to talk over cellular are the factors that driving the demand for push to talk over cellular and are significantly contributing to the market growth.

Which end-user segment led the push to talk market?

The government and defense sector is the leading end-user in the push to talk market. Communication is a key aspect in this industry to ensure smooth government services and safety operations. Push to talk solutions offer an effective way of mission critical communication through land mobile radio as well as over cellular networks, thus rising demand for the push to talk solution which propels the growth of the market. In addition, the global cellular coverage of 3G and 4G with ongoing trials of 5G coupled with strong wi-fi availability in most government and defense organizations is anticipated to drive the growth of cellular based push to talk solutions in this industry.

