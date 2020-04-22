Refractory Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Refractory Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Refractory market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Refractory market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Refractory market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Refractory market.

Leading players of the global Refractory market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Refractory market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Refractory market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Refractory market.

The major players that are operating in the global Refractory market are: RHI Magnesita, VESUVIUS, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua Group, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong Group, Sujia

Global Refractory Market by Product Type: Shaped Refractories, Unshaped Refractories

Global Refractory Market by Application: Steel Industry, Energy and Chemical Industry, Non-ferrous Metal, Cement, Glass

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Refractory market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Refractory market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Refractory market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Refractory market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Refractory market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Refractory market

Highlighting important trends of the global Refractory market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Refractory market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Refractory market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Refractory Market Overview

1.1 Refractory Product Overview

1.2 Refractory Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Shaped Refractories

1.2.2 Unshaped Refractories

1.3 Global Refractory Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Refractory Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Refractory Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Refractory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Refractory Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Refractory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Refractory Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Refractory Industry

1.5.1.1 Refractory Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Refractory Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Refractory Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Refractory Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Refractory Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Refractory Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Refractory Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Refractory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Refractory Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Refractory Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Refractory Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Refractory as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Refractory Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Refractory Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Refractory Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Refractory Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Refractory Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Refractory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Refractory Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Refractory Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Refractory Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Refractory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Refractory Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Refractory Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Refractory Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Refractory Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Refractory Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Refractory Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Refractory Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Refractory by Application

4.1 Refractory Segment by Application

4.1.1 Steel Industry

4.1.2 Energy and Chemical Industry

4.1.3 Non-ferrous Metal

4.1.4 Cement

4.1.5 Glass

4.2 Global Refractory Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Refractory Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Refractory Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Refractory Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Refractory by Application

4.5.2 Europe Refractory by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Refractory by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Refractory by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Refractory by Application

5 North America Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Refractory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Refractory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Refractory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Refractory Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Refractory Business

10.1 RHI Magnesita

10.1.1 RHI Magnesita Corporation Information

10.1.2 RHI Magnesita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 RHI Magnesita Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 RHI Magnesita Refractory Products Offered

10.1.5 RHI Magnesita Recent Development

10.2 VESUVIUS

10.2.1 VESUVIUS Corporation Information

10.2.2 VESUVIUS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 VESUVIUS Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 RHI Magnesita Refractory Products Offered

10.2.5 VESUVIUS Recent Development

10.3 KROSAKI

10.3.1 KROSAKI Corporation Information

10.3.2 KROSAKI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 KROSAKI Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 KROSAKI Refractory Products Offered

10.3.5 KROSAKI Recent Development

10.4 SHINAGAWA

10.4.1 SHINAGAWA Corporation Information

10.4.2 SHINAGAWA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SHINAGAWA Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SHINAGAWA Refractory Products Offered

10.4.5 SHINAGAWA Recent Development

10.5 Imerys

10.5.1 Imerys Corporation Information

10.5.2 Imerys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Imerys Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Imerys Refractory Products Offered

10.5.5 Imerys Recent Development

10.6 HWI

10.6.1 HWI Corporation Information

10.6.2 HWI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 HWI Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 HWI Refractory Products Offered

10.6.5 HWI Recent Development

10.7 MORGAN CRUCIBLE

10.7.1 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Corporation Information

10.7.2 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Refractory Products Offered

10.7.5 MORGAN CRUCIBLE Recent Development

10.8 SAINT-GOBAIN

10.8.1 SAINT-GOBAIN Corporation Information

10.8.2 SAINT-GOBAIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SAINT-GOBAIN Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SAINT-GOBAIN Refractory Products Offered

10.8.5 SAINT-GOBAIN Recent Development

10.9 Minteq

10.9.1 Minteq Corporation Information

10.9.2 Minteq Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Minteq Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Minteq Refractory Products Offered

10.9.5 Minteq Recent Development

10.10 Resco

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Refractory Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Resco Refractory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Resco Recent Development

10.11 Qinghua Group

10.11.1 Qinghua Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qinghua Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Qinghua Group Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Qinghua Group Refractory Products Offered

10.11.5 Qinghua Group Recent Development

10.12 Puyang Refractory

10.12.1 Puyang Refractory Corporation Information

10.12.2 Puyang Refractory Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Puyang Refractory Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Puyang Refractory Refractory Products Offered

10.12.5 Puyang Refractory Recent Development

10.13 Sinosteel

10.13.1 Sinosteel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sinosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sinosteel Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sinosteel Refractory Products Offered

10.13.5 Sinosteel Recent Development

10.14 Lier

10.14.1 Lier Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Lier Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lier Refractory Products Offered

10.14.5 Lier Recent Development

10.15 Jinlong Group

10.15.1 Jinlong Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jinlong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jinlong Group Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jinlong Group Refractory Products Offered

10.15.5 Jinlong Group Recent Development

10.16 Sujia

10.16.1 Sujia Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sujia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Sujia Refractory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Sujia Refractory Products Offered

10.16.5 Sujia Recent Development

11 Refractory Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Refractory Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Refractory Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

