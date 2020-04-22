Retail Clinics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – The Kroger, CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp, Walmart, Walgreens

The store segment is expected to drive the market for retail clinics over the forecast period by application segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Retail Clinics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by location, ownership type, application and Geography. The global retail clinics market is expected to reach US$ 8,108.98 Mn in 2027 from US$ 3,408.96 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights trend prevalent in the global retail clinics market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The global retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of location, ownership type and application. The market based on location segment is classified as stores, malls, and others. On the basis of ownership type, the market is segmented into retail owned and hospital-owned. Based on the application the market is classified as clinical chemistry & immunoassay, point of care diagnostics, vaccination and others.

The market for retail clinics is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as a significant advantage of retail clinics and benefits associated with retails clinics. Also, the growing healthcare expenditure is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the retail clinics market include The Kroger Co., CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp, Walmart Inc., Walgreens co., Nextcare Holdings, Inc., MedExpress, Doctors care, Bellin Health Systems and Concentra, Inc. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market. The organic strategies were conducted majorly and the strategies have assisted in strengthening their product offering and position in the global retail clinics market.

The report segments the global retail clinics market as follows:

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Location

Store

Mall

Other Location

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Ownership Type

Retail Owned

Hospital Owned

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Application

Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay

Point of Care Diagnostics

Vaccination

Others

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



