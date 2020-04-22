Telehandlers Market Growth by Top Company, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts By 2027

The telehandlers market was valued at US$ 6.03 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.41% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 7.31 Bn by 2027.

The telehandlers market has witnessed eminent growth in the last couple of years globally. Factors such as increasing mining, agricultural, and infrastructural projects are driving the demand for construction equipment including telehandlers across the world. In addition, the emergence of smart technology and introduction of electric telehandlers.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002726/

The telehandlers market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and SAM. The Europe region holds the highest market share, whereas North America is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. Presence of gigantic manufacturers such as Liebherr, Bobcat Company, Manitou, and CNH Industrial makes the European market strong for telehandlers, Also, increasing mining and forestry activities in the European countries further contribute towards the growth of telehandlers. North America is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as the US and Canada, where construction activities are growing at a rapid pace. Due to the high adoption of advanced technologies, the US and Canada are offering lucrative opportunities for the growth of telehandlers.

The major players operating in the market for telehandlers market are AB Volvo, Bobcat Company, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial N.V., Hauloutte Group, JLG Industries, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr Group, Manitou BF, and Terex Corporation among others.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002726/

Research Report Highlights:

Market Dynamics

Market Scope

Market Trends And Outlook

Key Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Value Chain Analysis

Regional Framework

Market Segments And Sub-Segments

The telehandlers market by type is segmented into Compact Telehandler, High-Lift telehandler, and High-Load telehandler. The High-Lift telehandler holds a significant share in the market, on the other hand, compact telehandler is expected to be the fastest-growing type during the forecast period. The demand of compact telehandlers are boosting as it can efficiently dig for longer periods of time, along with it can lift heavier loads to higher heights. The compact telehandlers is a perfect combination of lift width, height, and machine capacity for performing various tasks across agricultural, construction, landscaping, nurseries as well as in rental fleets.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002726/

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region led the telehandlers market in 2019?

The Europe region led the telehandlers market in 2019. The major contributors to the telehandlers market in Europe are Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy, among others. The western part of Europe is known for its better standards of living, with people exhibiting higher income levels. Such enhancement in areas/sectors provides ample growth opportunities to the businesses to further nurture their business organization through product development, geographical expansion, and others

Which factor is driving the telehandlers market?

Infrastructure-driven growth in countries such as China has resulted in high economic growth and increase in the demand for commodities such as iron ore, coal, manganese, cobalt, and copper. The exploration activities for necessary minerals and metals are vital for the overall growth of the mining industry. The mining activities are likely to be initiated in more exotic locations with the progression of civilization in the coming years. For instance, gold mines in South Africa, Russia, Indonesia, the US, and other countries are expected to draw attention for more mining activities. Similarly, China and South Africa are the major countries known for significant number of production sites for iron ore. To continue with mining activities, the need for appropriate equipment will be necessary for greater productivity while ensuring low risk of fatalities.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]