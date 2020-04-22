The CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 26.5 Million in 2027

“The CIS Countries Speech analytics market accounted at US$ 19.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 26.5 Mn by 2027.”

Russia with leading market presence in numerous defense and industrial technologies along with strong presence in international market has boosted its capabilities in AI and NLP technologies. Subsequently, the country currently has selected number of speech analytics market players with strong market related offerings. Moreover, the notable presence of globally and European presence companies also has facilitated the penetration of speech analytics solution in the country over the past few years.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006652/

CIS Countries Speech Analytics Market Companies

Avaya INC.

Clarabridge

Calabrio, Inc.

CallMiner

Genesys

IBM Corporation

NICE Systems Ltd

Speech Technology Center Limited (STC)

Verint Systems Inc

ZOOM International

Analytics driven call quality monitoring and associated versatile benefits is driving the demand for speech analytics market

The past few years has attracted a substantial investment towards the development of superior AI technologies having a broad scope of application. Subsequently, the number of AI-driven analytics solution witnessed an unprecedented adoption across different industry verticals and continue to gain popularity among small and medium enterprise owners as well. Similarly, the speech analytics, along with voice analytics-based solution, are extensively used by numerous market players among different end-user industries for improving the consumer experience. Thereby, propelling the growth of CIS Countries Speech analytics market.

Offering accuracy driven platforms and focusing on culturally diverse demographic market offer prosperous opportunity to the speech analytics market

Owing to a notable number of players operating in the speech analytics market along with strong customer base has attributed in intense market competition, especially across developed economies. Additionally, the increase in investment towards research and development has facilitated in consistently boosted the company’s market offering competencies.

As a result, the companies are increasingly focusing on market differentiating factors to further gain a sustainable advantage compared to their competitors. Moreover, emphasis towards offering niche business requirement and focusing on a culturally diverse region with multiple languages could also provide lucrative opportunities to the CIS Countries Speech analytics during the coming years.

End user Industry Insights

The CIS Countries Speech analytics market is segmented based on end-user industries such as BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Life Science, Consumer Goods & Retail, and others. BFSI segment is expected to continue its dominance in the CIS Countries Speech analytics market throughout the forecast period. However, consumer goods & retail and IT & telecom are anticipated to exhibit high CAGR in the CIS Countries Speech analytics market.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006652/

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the CIS Speech Analytics market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.