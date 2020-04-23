$ 332.20 bn Active Electronic Components Market 2018-2023|key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation

The report on ACTIVE ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS MARKET offers a detailed analysis of the ACTIVE ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS MARKET size, growth, segments, key players, growth drivers as well as the challenges faced by the industry during 2016-2022. It covers various significant aspects including the growth opportunities and threats prevalent in the Active Electronic Components Market. The various strategies to be adopted by investors and other clients in order to ensure successful business growth are also mentioned in the report.

The Active Electronic Components Market study consists of various segments on the basis of which the Active Electronic Components Market is analyzed. The individual Active Electronic Components Market growth, share and size for each segment and their sub-segments is offered in the report. It delivers the historical data of the Active Electronic Components Market along with the current and future forecasts of each segment.

The leading Active Electronic Components Market players in the Active Electronic Components Market are discussed in detail along with their business growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, sales, profits and overall revenue generated along with the competitive scenario of the ACTIVE ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS MARKET . It also includes company profiling of key players, Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis among other such factors. The report also includes various analytical tools based on which the Active Electronic Components Market growth is analyzed.

Regional breakdown of the ACTIVE ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS MARKET is done on the basis of following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. The report delivers a global, regional as well as country-wise Active Electronic Components Market growth trends. This includes evaluation of growth and consumption ratios as well as value of production in the regions for the Active Electronic Components Market. The regions are further divided into the subsequent countries:

The global active electronic components market has been witnessing a huge growth over the last few years. The factors responsible for the growth of the active electronic components market include increasing trend of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation across various industries. Additionally, development in computer-aided system and increasing growth for portable devices is fueling the growth of active electronic components market. However, shortage in the supply of electronic components and increasing prices of raw material are the factors hindering the growth of active electronic components market on a global scale. The global active electronic components market is expected to reach approximately USD 332.20 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.57% from 2016 to 2022.

The market has been divided into various segments based on product type, end-user, and region.

By product type, the market is segmented into semiconductor devices, optoelectronic devices, display technologies, vacuum tube, and others. Integrated circuit segment is dominating active electronic components market, by product type, due to the growing adoption of ASICs in the consumer electronics owing to the energy efficient solutions and low cost of implementation. It is expected to be the fastest growing segment with 11.42% CAGR in the forecast period 2016-2022.

By end-users, the market is broadly classified into consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Consumer electronics is dominating the global active electronic component market, by end user, owing to increasing manufacturing efficiency of production units due to automation, low labor costs and improvements in semiconductor designs. Also, the increase in use of mobile phones is leading to more innovations in this sector, especially the introduction of processors with high energy efficiency and faster performance.

Key PlayersThe key players of active electronic components market include Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Analog Devices Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors(Netherland), Harris Corporation (US), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (US), Renesas Electric Corporation (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), Diotec Semiconductor AG(Germany), Everlight Electronics Co. (China) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US).

Global Active Electronic Components Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the active electronic components market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the active electronic components market based on Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries– North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment on the basis of product type, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the active electronic components market

Target Audience

Electronic component manufacturers

Research organizations

Original equipment manufacturers

System Integrators

Network equipment vendors

Chipset vendors

Software/application providers

User equipment manufacturers

Network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Key Findings? The global active electronic components market is expected to reach USD 332.20 billion by 2022

By product type, the integrated circuit is leading the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 87.22 billion in 2017 and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment with 11.42% CAGR

By end-user, consumer electronics is expected to witness a high market growth in the coming years. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.95% and estimated to generate a high market value of USD 144.7 billion by 2022

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global active electronic components market followed by Asia-Pacific

Regional and Country Analysis of Active electronic components Market Estimation and ForecastGeographically, North America is dominating the active electronic components market due to rising trend towards the Internet of Things, increasing automation and development in computer-aided technologies. The US is a prominent market due to high adoption of automation in industries and increase in growth of portable devices which is expected to influence the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, accounting for a 12.2% share of the overall market where major contribution is witnessed from countries like China, India, and Japan, due to rising consumer electronics market, availability of raw materials and increasing automation across several industries.

How does the report examine the growth drivers and restraints of the Active Electronic Components Market?

The factors resulting in the expansion of the Active Electronic Components Market are elaborated in the report after thorough primary and secondary research.

Analytical strategies focused on gain indicators affecting the growth of the Active Electronic Components Market are presented in graphical formats.

The business-related trends driving the product consumption are discussed in detail in the report along with industry expertise to minimize the barriers to Active Electronic Components Market growth.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Active Electronic Components Market growth and Active Electronic Components Market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of Active Electronic Components Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the Market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Active Electronic Components Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

The report on the global active electronic components market also covers the following country-level analysis:

? North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

? Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

? Rest of the World

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin Countries

