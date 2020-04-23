What is driving the Aluminum Casting Market Industry Share, Size and Forecast ?

The global aluminum casting market has reached USD 64.1 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 104.12 Billion in 2026 at a significant CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Rising construction activities and increasing demand for light-duty vehicles are factors that drive the growth of the market during the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The major market players in the aluminum casting market are Alcoa Corporation, Ryobi Limited, Rio Tinto, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, United Company Rusal, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Arconic Inc., Gibbs Die Casting Corp, Dynacast Charlotte, Nemak S.A.B. de C.V., Kaiser Aluminum, Honsel Germany GmbH, Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH, Endurance Technologies Limited, Consolidated Metco, Inc., Dynacast Charlotte, Bodine Aluminum Inc., Alcast Technologies Ltd., Walbro, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on type, the aluminum casting market segmented into Die casting, Permanent mold casting, Sand casting. Among various types, Die casting market is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period of 2026, due to the steady demand in the automotive sector. Die casting offers cost-saving opportunities when facing the difficulty of substituting products such as plastics and steel. The growing demand for cast products in the automotive industry has led to the growth of the segment. The use of aluminum products in powertrains and automotive structural components is steadily increasing. The process of die-pressure can be performed through low or high pressure. High-pressure die casting (HPDC) is idly handled for higher production rates and is commonly used in various industries.

Based on End-User, the aluminum casting market segmented into Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction, Others (Household appliances, engineering tools, and telecom. The is considered as the vital factor which fueling the growth for construction equipment over the coming years.

Based on the region, the aluminum steel market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to dominate the global aluminum casting market during the forecast period due to the highest growth in vehicle production in the region, coupled with the steady development of the automotive sector. North America is composed to exhibit a high rise due to strict emission rules in the U.S. and the growth of the industrial industry in Mexico. The Growing use of aluminum in vehicle manufacturing has a positive and direct impact on the demand for the cast products across the globe.

