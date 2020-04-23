Asia Pacific Choline Chloride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019 – 2027

The latest Asia Pacific Choline Chloride market study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the major strategies, corporate models, and market shares of the most noticeable players in this market. The study offers a thorough analysis of the key persuading factors, market figures in terms of revenues, segmental data, regional data, and country-wise data. This study can be described as most wide-ranging documentation that comprises all the aspects of the evolving Asia Pacific Choline Chloride market.

Choline chloride is largely used as a feed additive for accelerating animal growth in which the animal feed has experienced a significant increase in the past few years. Choline chloride has also found a profound place in the oil and gas industry to be used as a clay stabilizer and has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the choline chloride market all over the globe. Choline chloride is soluble in water as well as in alcohol which consists of deliquescent white crystals of neutral pH that makes it compatible to be consumed in the powdered or liquid form.

Choline chloride has been known to play an essential role in human nutrition. The deficiency of choline has been reported to be possibly causing liver damage, muscle damage, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Choline is a rich source of methyl groups that are necessary for various metabolic steps in the human body. Choline in the human body is required for the synthesis of sphingomyelin and phosphatidylcholine, which are the two significant phospholipid components in the cell membrane. Choline also plays an essential role in the production of acetylcholine in human body, which is an essential neurotransmitter for muscle control, mood, memory, and nervous and brain functioning. The inclusion of choline chloride in human nutrition is also necessary as it plays a vital role in cell membrane signaling, gene expression modulation, early brain development, and lipid transport and metabolism. Thus, rising awareness regarding the importance of choline in human nutrition has led the growth of the choline chloride market.

The Asia Pacific choline chloride market is segmented on the basis of end use industry is segmented into feed industry, human nutrition, oil and gas industry and others. The feed industry segment is expected to lead the Asia Pacific choline chloride market over the forecast period. Choline chloride is used in the manufacturing of animal feed and aqua feed products due to its high nutritional profile and the necessity of choline in maintaining and building of structural cells in the animals.

