Automotive Tire market Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027|Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Pirelli C. S.p.A., Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Sumitomo Rubber Industries
The global automotive tire market is projected to reach $306,098 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Automotive tire is circular shaped automobile component used to cover wheel’s rim externally to protect the wheel rim and enhance the vehicle performance. It also offers tractive force between the road surface and vehicle.
The market segmentation is based on type, vehicle type, and geography. By type, the market is classified into radial tire and bias tire. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and two wheeler.
On the basis of application, world automotive tire market is segmented into four major types, namely, passenger car tire, light commercial vehicle (LCV) tire, high commercial vehicle (HCV) tire, and two wheeler tire. Passenger car tire is the fastest growing segment due to the rise in the demand of passenger cars.
Intense competition between global tire manufacturers to produce sustainable, highly durable, and affordable tires is anticipated to propel the growth of the tire market. In addition, adoption of advanced technology in the manufacturing process of tires is anticipated to drive the market growth.
However, the material cost required for replacing worn out tires is much less than manufacturing new tires; thus, rise in retreading tire is anticipated to become a threat to this market. Also, the fluctuation in prices of raw material such as natural rubber and reinforcing materials may hinder the market growth.
However, improving economy of emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil and South Africa may create opportunity to expand the market.
The key players profiled in the automotive tire market include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, Pirelli C. S.p.A., Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Madras Rubber Factory Limited, The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., and CEAT Ltd.
KEY BENEFITS
The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the world automotive tire market.
The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included, along with the affecting factors.
The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.
Extensive analysis by vehicle type helps in understanding the various types of vehicles utilizing automotive tires in the vehicle.
Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.
AUTOMOTIVE TIRE MARKET SEGMENTATION
BY TYPE
Radial Tire
Bias Tire
BY VEHICLE TYPE
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Two Wheeler
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Australia
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
MARKET PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN
Bridgestone Corporation
Continental AG
Pirelli & C. S.p.A.
Michelin
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
MRF Tyres
The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.
CEAT Ltd.
