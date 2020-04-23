European Homeland Security And Public Safety Video Surveillance And Video Analytics Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The Paris and Brussels 2015-2016 ISIS-inspired terror attacks shook the European public, governments and security bodies unlike any other recent terror attack. The two attacks demonstrated the crucial value of Video Surveillance and Video Analytics, which gave the security forces time-critical information, enabling them to evade several pending terror attacks (e.g., the terror attack on a Belgian nuclear reactor).

Based on 6 months of the “Europe’s Terror & Migration Crisis Series” research, and 95 face-to-face interviews and analyses, we forecast that following a decade of steady (CAGR of 8.3%) market penetration, the European Video Security Surveillance and Video Analytics market will experience a period of dual digit 2015-2020 CAGR of 15.5%.The market is set to undergo a major transformation from 2016-2022 through the following drivers:

It is an open secret that extensively- deployed 21st century HD video surveillance (associated with high-end real-time video analytics) is a critical component for intelligence agencies and security forces in order to fight terror and crime. It has been proved time and again in the London 7/7, Boston marathon, Paris and Brussels terror attacks that video surveillance and analytics systems played a critical role in apprehension of terrorists and mitigation of terror attacks.

Nowadays, video security surveillance cameras and ICT systems are widely used in European public and private venues. Fortunately, the increased processing capability allows processing a large amount of video data in real-time. With the available infrastructure, an efficient and accurate intelligent video surveillance will create remarkable business opportunities. The European video security surveillance market has grown at a CAGR of 8-10% over the past few years driven by rising concerns for security.

European governments, security agencies and the business sector show an increased demand for premium (high resolution, real time analytics and high cost,) security surveillance systems.

CCTV cameras, video analytics DSPs (e.g., Intel & Texas Instruments DSPs) and ICT cost-performance follow Moore’s law. The price of HD cameras has dropped from $3000-5000 in 2010 to $400-600 last year and is forecasted to cost $80-120 by 2020.

Technology maturity: video analytics algorithms, processors, applications and products underwent a decade of technological evolution to intelligent video processing, based on advancements in image processing, enabling automatic and semi-automatic detection and identification of threat signatures.

Video analytics is critical when it comes to human operators. These professionals entail a 24/7 high labor cost and a high rate of overlooked threats. Real-time video analysis of video streams and recorded footage is a need that can hardly be answered effectively by human operators due to manpower costs. Furthermore, human operators’ fatigue and boredom cause a high rate of overlooked events.

Western Europe, the largest economy in the world with a 2015 GDP of approximately $22 trillion (vs. the U.S. $17.5 trillion), can invest “whatever it takes” to protect its citizens from the looming jeopardies of mass migration and terrorism.

The EU and the rest of the European video security surveillance market for products and services are served by local video and security companies. Even with a preference for locally manufactured products, foreign products can usually strongly compete on the basis of cost-performance. They do not encounter any EU direct trade barriers or quotas. Non-tariff, indirect trade barriers may be the approval process of dual use goods, which include various security market products. This report is a resource for executives with interests in the market. It has been explicitly customized for the security industry and other decision-makers in order to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.Questions answered in this 238-page report + one* report include:

What will the market size and trends be during 2016-2022?

Which submarkets provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the purchase of video surveillance and video analytics products and services?

What are the customers looking for?

What are the technology & services trends?

What is the market SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

With 238 Pages, 31 Tables, 49 Figures and 36 Submarkets, the "European Homeland Security & Public Safety Video Surveillance and Video Analytics Markets – 2016-2022" report covers 12 countries and 3 revenue source submarkets, offering for each of them 2015 data and assessments, and 2016-2022 forecasts and analyses.

