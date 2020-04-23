Fire Damper Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026| TROX, Ruskin, FLAKT WOODS, Greenheck, Actionair, HALTON, Rf-Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Fire Damper market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Fire Damper market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Fire Damper market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Fire Damper market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Fire Damper market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Fire Damper market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Fire Damper market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Fire Damper market. All findings and data on the global Fire Damper market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Fire Damper market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fire Damper Market Research Report: TROX, Ruskin, FLAKT WOODS, Greenheck, Actionair, HALTON, Rf-Technologies, Nailor, Flamgard Calidair, MP3, Aldes, Lorient, KOOLAIR, BSB Engineering Services, Ventilation Systems JSC, Klimaoprema, Lloyd Industries, Celmec, Systemair, Air Management Inc, AMALVA, ALNOR Systems, Tecno-ventil SpA, NCA Manufacturing, Inc, TANGRA, Chongqing Eran, Shandong Zhongda, Jingjiang Nachuan, Suzhou Foundation, Dezhou Changxing

Global Fire Damper Market Type Segments: Mechanical Dampers, Intumescent Dampers, Air Transfer Fire Dampers, Other Types

Global Fire Damper Market Application Segments: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Marine, Other Applications

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Fire Damper market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Fire Damper market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Fire Damper market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Fire Damper market.

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Damper Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fire Damper Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Mechanical Dampers

1.4.3 Intumescent Dampers

1.4.4 Air Transfer Fire Dampers

1.4.5 Other Types

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fire Damper Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Buildings

1.5.3 Commercial Buildings

1.5.4 Industrial Buildings

1.5.5 Marine

1.5.6 Other Applications

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fire Damper Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fire Damper Industry

1.6.1.1 Fire Damper Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Fire Damper Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Fire Damper Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fire Damper Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fire Damper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fire Damper Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Fire Damper Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fire Damper Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Fire Damper Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Fire Damper Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Fire Damper Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fire Damper Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Fire Damper Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fire Damper Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Fire Damper Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Fire Damper Production by Regions

4.1 Global Fire Damper Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Fire Damper Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Fire Damper Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Fire Damper Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Fire Damper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Fire Damper Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Fire Damper Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Fire Damper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Fire Damper Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Fire Damper Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Fire Damper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Fire Damper Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Fire Damper Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Fire Damper Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Fire Damper Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Fire Damper Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Fire Damper Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Fire Damper Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Fire Damper Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Fire Damper Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Fire Damper Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Fire Damper Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Fire Damper Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Fire Damper Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Fire Damper Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Fire Damper Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Fire Damper Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Damper Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Damper Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Fire Damper Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Fire Damper Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Fire Damper Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Fire Damper Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Fire Damper Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Fire Damper Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Fire Damper Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Fire Damper Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Fire Damper Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Fire Damper Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 TROX

8.1.1 TROX Corporation Information

8.1.2 TROX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 TROX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 TROX Product Description

8.1.5 TROX Recent Development

8.2 Ruskin

8.2.1 Ruskin Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ruskin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Ruskin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ruskin Product Description

8.2.5 Ruskin Recent Development

8.3 FLAKT WOODS

8.3.1 FLAKT WOODS Corporation Information

8.3.2 FLAKT WOODS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 FLAKT WOODS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 FLAKT WOODS Product Description

8.3.5 FLAKT WOODS Recent Development

8.4 Greenheck

8.4.1 Greenheck Corporation Information

8.4.2 Greenheck Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Greenheck Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Greenheck Product Description

8.4.5 Greenheck Recent Development

8.5 Actionair

8.5.1 Actionair Corporation Information

8.5.2 Actionair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Actionair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Actionair Product Description

8.5.5 Actionair Recent Development

8.6 HALTON

8.6.1 HALTON Corporation Information

8.6.2 HALTON Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 HALTON Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 HALTON Product Description

8.6.5 HALTON Recent Development

8.7 Rf-Technologies

8.7.1 Rf-Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 Rf-Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Rf-Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Rf-Technologies Product Description

8.7.5 Rf-Technologies Recent Development

8.8 Nailor

8.8.1 Nailor Corporation Information

8.8.2 Nailor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Nailor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Nailor Product Description

8.8.5 Nailor Recent Development

8.9 Flamgard Calidair

8.9.1 Flamgard Calidair Corporation Information

8.9.2 Flamgard Calidair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Flamgard Calidair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Flamgard Calidair Product Description

8.9.5 Flamgard Calidair Recent Development

8.10 MP3

8.10.1 MP3 Corporation Information

8.10.2 MP3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 MP3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 MP3 Product Description

8.10.5 MP3 Recent Development

8.11 Aldes

8.11.1 Aldes Corporation Information

8.11.2 Aldes Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Aldes Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Aldes Product Description

8.11.5 Aldes Recent Development

8.12 Lorient

8.12.1 Lorient Corporation Information

8.12.2 Lorient Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Lorient Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Lorient Product Description

8.12.5 Lorient Recent Development

8.13 KOOLAIR

8.13.1 KOOLAIR Corporation Information

8.13.2 KOOLAIR Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 KOOLAIR Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 KOOLAIR Product Description

8.13.5 KOOLAIR Recent Development

8.14 BSB Engineering Services

8.14.1 BSB Engineering Services Corporation Information

8.14.2 BSB Engineering Services Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 BSB Engineering Services Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 BSB Engineering Services Product Description

8.14.5 BSB Engineering Services Recent Development

8.15 Ventilation Systems JSC

8.15.1 Ventilation Systems JSC Corporation Information

8.15.2 Ventilation Systems JSC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Ventilation Systems JSC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Ventilation Systems JSC Product Description

8.15.5 Ventilation Systems JSC Recent Development

8.16 Klimaoprema

8.16.1 Klimaoprema Corporation Information

8.16.2 Klimaoprema Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Klimaoprema Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Klimaoprema Product Description

8.16.5 Klimaoprema Recent Development

8.17 Lloyd Industries

8.17.1 Lloyd Industries Corporation Information

8.17.2 Lloyd Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Lloyd Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Lloyd Industries Product Description

8.17.5 Lloyd Industries Recent Development

8.18 Celmec

8.18.1 Celmec Corporation Information

8.18.2 Celmec Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Celmec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Celmec Product Description

8.18.5 Celmec Recent Development

8.19 Systemair

8.19.1 Systemair Corporation Information

8.19.2 Systemair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Systemair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Systemair Product Description

8.19.5 Systemair Recent Development

8.20 Air Management Inc

8.20.1 Air Management Inc Corporation Information

8.20.2 Air Management Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Air Management Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Air Management Inc Product Description

8.20.5 Air Management Inc Recent Development

8.21 AMALVA

8.21.1 AMALVA Corporation Information

8.21.2 AMALVA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 AMALVA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 AMALVA Product Description

8.21.5 AMALVA Recent Development

8.22 ALNOR Systems

8.22.1 ALNOR Systems Corporation Information

8.22.2 ALNOR Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 ALNOR Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 ALNOR Systems Product Description

8.22.5 ALNOR Systems Recent Development

8.23 Tecno-ventil SpA

8.23.1 Tecno-ventil SpA Corporation Information

8.23.2 Tecno-ventil SpA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Tecno-ventil SpA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Tecno-ventil SpA Product Description

8.23.5 Tecno-ventil SpA Recent Development

8.24 NCA Manufacturing, Inc

8.24.1 NCA Manufacturing, Inc Corporation Information

8.24.2 NCA Manufacturing, Inc Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 NCA Manufacturing, Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 NCA Manufacturing, Inc Product Description

8.24.5 NCA Manufacturing, Inc Recent Development

8.25 TANGRA

8.25.1 TANGRA Corporation Information

8.25.2 TANGRA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 TANGRA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 TANGRA Product Description

8.25.5 TANGRA Recent Development

8.26 Chongqing Eran

8.26.1 Chongqing Eran Corporation Information

8.26.2 Chongqing Eran Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 Chongqing Eran Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Chongqing Eran Product Description

8.26.5 Chongqing Eran Recent Development

8.27 Shandong Zhongda

8.27.1 Shandong Zhongda Corporation Information

8.27.2 Shandong Zhongda Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Shandong Zhongda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Shandong Zhongda Product Description

8.27.5 Shandong Zhongda Recent Development

8.28 Jingjiang Nachuan

8.28.1 Jingjiang Nachuan Corporation Information

8.28.2 Jingjiang Nachuan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Jingjiang Nachuan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Jingjiang Nachuan Product Description

8.28.5 Jingjiang Nachuan Recent Development

8.29 Suzhou Foundation

8.29.1 Suzhou Foundation Corporation Information

8.29.2 Suzhou Foundation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 Suzhou Foundation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 Suzhou Foundation Product Description

8.29.5 Suzhou Foundation Recent Development

8.30 Dezhou Changxing

8.30.1 Dezhou Changxing Corporation Information

8.30.2 Dezhou Changxing Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 Dezhou Changxing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Dezhou Changxing Product Description

8.30.5 Dezhou Changxing Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Fire Damper Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Fire Damper Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Fire Damper Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Fire Damper Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Fire Damper Sales Channels

11.2.2 Fire Damper Distributors

11.3 Fire Damper Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Fire Damper Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

