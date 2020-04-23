Flavor Bits Market Revenue to Record Stable Growth Through COVID-19 Affected Period

Note : Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries

Flavor bits are small granules of flavor that can be consumed directly as well as can be mixed with other food to get desired flavor. Flavor bits come in a wide range of confectionary driven flavors such as chocolate and vanilla. Flavor bits are gluten and allergen-free and is traditionally used in Europe and North America region. These flavor bits are available in various mesh profiles both in conventional as well as clean labelled version. Flavor bits are mostly used in making of donuts, cakes and other confectionary products and now a days it is also used in pet food. In Latin America, flavor bits are also used as a bitterness suppressor. Flavor bits melt under high temperature to provide valuable sensory attributes to the end product, forming varied flavor, color and texture.

Natural Label Marketing by Manufacturers Generating Values

Flavor is one of the high growth segment in overall food ingredients market, and preference for natural or organic flavors by consumers coupled with willingness of manufacturers to capitalize the opportunity in this niche business translated into the increased demand for flavor bits across the globe. Since, the use of flavor bits have been creating value for manufacturers, more and more number of companies engaged in food and beverages business are anticipated to launch products with flavor bits over the next five to six years. In addition, such manufacturers are also likely to market their products with natural labels, thus attracting existing and targeting new customers. This will result into an increased demand for natural food products, which in turn is likely to create the positive market conditions for flavor bits over the forecast period.

Global Flavor Bits: Market Segmentation

On the basis density, the global flavor bits market has been segmented as –

Nuggets (high density)

Flakes (low density)

On the basis nature, the global flavor bits market has been segmented as –

Synthetic

Natural

On the basis application, the global flavor bits market has been segmented as –

Bars

Cereals

Bagels

Muffins Mix

Quick Breads

Frozen Waffles

Refrigerated Dough

Ice Cream

Others

On the basis of flavor, the global flavor bits market has been segmented as –

Apple

Blueberry

Cherry

Chocolate

Cinnamon

Strawberry

Orange

Bacon

Others

Global Flavor Bits Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global flavor bits market are Mejores Foods, General Mills, Kraft Foods Group, Inc., McCormick & Company, Big Heart Pet, Inc., Augason Farms., Bakers Authority, Mojave Foods, and Mars, Incorporated among others. Many local players are expected to enter in the flavor bits market due to high demand from the food industry. Moreover, more number of players in the flavor bits market is expected to make the market more competitive, resulting in the growth of flavor bits market over the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Vegetarian meat flavor bits are an opportunity gaining popularity among the consumers including both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Vegetarian met flavor bits are also a solution for the issues of consuming red meat. Moreover, kosher meat such as kosher beef and kosher pork are difficult to manufacture and expensive as well, hence, manufacturer are providing the best solution for the kosher meet by introducing vegetarian meat flavor bits. These flavor bits are creating opportunity to increase the revenue of flavors market by offering different varieties of flavor bits. Additionally, since, consumer taste and preferences changes by the time, hence companies of flavors bits market could driving the market growth by introducing mixed blends of flavors especially for confectionary items. These companies could continuously invest huge amounts in research and development activities in order to cater to the evolving needs of customers seeking for flavor bits with authentic taste and texture.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, density, nature, application, flavor and sales channel.

