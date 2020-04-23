Global Aluminum Systems Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Aluminum Systems market has reached USD 143.4 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 218.6 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2020-2026 owing to rising technological advancements in the market across the globe.

Aluminum Systems are used across different industries, including building, automotive, and construction. Also, aluminum systems are used in construction materials, electronics and consumers of raw materials. Up-gradation in technologies and economies of scale process has propelled the demand for aluminum in a wide variety of applications and has lowered the cost of production. Although, due to its characteristics such as lightweight, high strength, flexibility, good thermal & electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and barrier properties, the demand for aluminum is estimated to increase during the forecast period across the globe.

The major market players in the Aluminum Systems market are RUSAL, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Bhp Billiton, Norsk Hydro ASA, Alcast Technologies, Endurance Technologies Limited, Century Aluminum Company, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium, PJSC, China Hongqiao Group Limited, United Company Rusal (Russia), Hindalco Indsutries, AAG Extrusion, CHALCO, Xinfa Group Co., Ltd., and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on Alloying element, the Aluminum Systems market segmented into Silicon, Magnesium, Manganese, Copper, Zinc, Others. Silicon segment is dominating the alloying element segment in the Aluminum Systems market during the forecast period of 2026 due to the increase in use for end-user industries. The silicon segment is an alloying element that is existing in crystal and soil and which is the maximum known as a semiconductor material in electronic components. Silicon is used in a wide variety of electronic components such as Power supplies, Light-emitting diodes, switching systems in the market.

Based on Application, the Aluminum Systems market segmented into Transportation & Logistics, Packaging, Construction, Electrical & Electronics. Transportation & Logistics segment is dominating the application segment in the Aluminum Systems market due to the shifting dynamics driving this growth makes it crucial for businesses in this space to keep alongside the changing pulse of the aluminum systems market. The transportation sector will bring in strong gains adding major momentum to the global growth of the aluminum systems market.

Based on the region, the Aluminum Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is dominating the market as it is expected to have the fastest as well as the largest regional market during the forecast period due to the demand for aluminum in the packaging industry. The development of economies plays a vital role in growing the demand for aluminum systems across the globe. The rising GDP in emerging markets is expected to propel the demand for aluminum systems.

