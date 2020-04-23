At 6.27% CAGR, Global Antimony Market Size Poised to Touch USD 3.251 Billion by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Antimony market has reached USD 2.14 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 3.251 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The rising demand for electric vehicles during the forecast period expected to drive the demand for Antimony in the global market with the lucrative growth rate.

The increasing trend & interest in electric vehicles is due to expanding natural concerns and the spotlight on lowering fuel use—besides, increasing demand for environment-friendly vehicles. Diseases caused by air and water pollution are epidemic among minorities creating demand & witness growth of EV in upcoming years. Lead-acid batteries structure an essential piece of electric vehicles and generally use Antimony in these batteries.

The major market players in the antimony market are focusing on explaining their portfolio of services in the global market. Such as AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd, United States Antimony Corporation, Korea Zinc, Recyclex, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Antimony Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

Globally fragmented into flame retardants, lead-acid batteries, plastic additives, glass & ceramics & others, based on application antimony market. Following the lead-acid group, the flame retardant segment is expected to be the largest antimony market application category in the forecast period, both in terms of value and volume, due to the high demand for antimony trioxide as a flame synergist in plastics, furniture, mattresses, fabrics, and others. Lead-acid batteries are used in various industries, including aerospace, marine, and other industries.

The main segments are Chemical, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics & others based on end-use industry application. As a key segment leading the global antimony market in the coming years, the automotive industry anticipated that macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth and purchasing power parity would also be among the major growth drivers for the antimony market. Antimony used in automotive-sector lead-acid batteries.

Geographically antimony market segmented into the field of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific, the leading antimony producers are China, Australia, Tajikistan, and Myanmar. China comes out as an effective antimony exporter. Shipments of Antimony from China sometimes delayed due to strict export control across the border with Vietnam. The geopolitical situation along China and Vietnam’s borders also contributes to the shutdown of exports of Antimony at the Vietnam-China border. Electronic products have the highest growth in the consumer electronics market, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, laptops, etc. As the middle-class population’s disposable income rises, demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, boosting the country’s antimony sector. The region’s market is driven by the high demand in applications for flame retardants, plastic additives, and lead-acid car batteries. China has the largest antimony reserves.

