Global Argon Gas Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.7% during Forecast Period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Argon Gas market has reached USD 277.4 million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 358.1 million USD by 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The rising need for electronic products, the growing food & beverage sector, and the increasing demand for energy are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global argon gas market globally during the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The major market players in the Argon Gas market are Praxair Inc., Air Liquide S.A., The Linde Group, Messer Group GmbH, Airgas Inc., Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde Gas USA LLC, BASF, AMCS Corporation, KBR, Iceblick Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Coregas, National Industrial Gas Plants, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on Type, the Argon Gas market segmented into Argon-carbon dioxide, Argon-oxygen, Argon-Helium, Argon-Hydrogen, Others. Argon-Helium segment is dominating in the Argon Gas market during the forecast period of 2026. Argon-helium is the most widely used argon combination on the market. Argon-helium is hotter and more tensional than when pure argon is used. Argon-helium is used as a gas to weld copper alloys. It also finds use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segments.

Based on Function, the Argon Gas market segmented into Insulation, Illumination, Cooling. Insulation segment is dominating the function segment in the Argon Gas market. The insulation segment is anticipated to contribute a significant share in terms of revenue in the global argon gas market. The solar energy market requires enormous volumes of argon for process manufacture. Growing demand for lighting due to the increasing number of shopping malls is expected to drive demand for the product. The illumination segment is expected to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period of 2026.

Based on Storage, Distribution & Transportation, the Argon Gas market segmented into Cylinder & packaged gas, Merchant liquid/bulk, Tonnage. Cylinder & packaged gas segment is dominating the Argon Gas market owing to the argon is produced by the fractional distillation of liquid air and owing to its inertness nature, argon gas does not chemically react with most of substances. Argon gas is also used as substitute of nitrogen, which is anticipated to drive the product market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Argon Gas market is bifurcated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa & Latin America. Due to the increasing demand for argon gas in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries across the world, North America is projected to have both the fastest and the largest regional market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to account for the second-highest revenue share in the global argon gas market due to increasing developmental activities in the region. The market in Europe is expected to have the fastest growth rate in terms of revenue due to growing electricity demand from developed and developing countries in the region. Europe is experiencing harsh weather conditions, and the use of argon to insulate windows is expected to drive the region’s argon market over the next years.

