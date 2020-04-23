Global Composites Market Size Worth USD 143.6 million By 2026 | CAGR of 8.1%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Composites Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Composites Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 143.6 million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period 2019- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

The major market players in the Global Composites are Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, MRC, PPG Industries, Inc., E. I. DuPont Nemours & Co., Weyerhaeuser Company, Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Renegade Materials Corporation, Kineco Kaman Composites – India Private Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, UPM Biocomposites, Trex Company, Inc., Gaffco Ballistics, Binani Industries Ltd., and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Resin Type, the Composites market bifurcated into Thermoset Composites, and Thermoplastic Composites. The thermoset composites segment is expected to account for a significant share of the composites market during the forecast years, due to its durability and low costs. Thermoset resins have high-performance properties and are therefore commonly used in the end-use industries of shipping, aerospace & defense, maritime, electrical & electronics, and wind energy.

Based on Manufacturing Process, the Composites market segregated into Lay-up, Filament Winding, Injection Molding, Pultrusion, Compression Molding, RTM, and Others. The lay-up manufacturing process is anticipated to account for a significant share of the composites market during the forecast horizon, due to the increased demand from wind energy, marine, and aerospace & defense end-use industries. The choice of the manufacturing process of composites depends mostly on the shape and dimensions of the components to be made.

Based on End-use Industry Type, the Composites market segregated into Aerospace & defense, Wind Energy, Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Electrical & Electronics, and Others. The transportation segment is projected to have the largest share in the composites market during the forecast horizon. Many composites have a higher strength-to-weight ratio than steel and aluminum. The major driving factors behind the introduction of more lightweight and fuel-efficient composites in transportation are environmental regulations relating to emission standards, particularly in North America, Europe, and China.

By geography, the global Composites Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominated the global composite application market and is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period, owing to China and India’s growing economies, the participation of leading players, and the expansion of transportation, wind, and construction & infrastructure industries. The nation’s economic growth is the main factor in high composite consumption. In the region, the transport and construction and infrastructure industries are expanding rapidly, driving demand for composites.

