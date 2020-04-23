Global Feldspar Market is projected to reach USD 845.3 Million by 2026 | CAGR of 5.92%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Feldspar market has reached 569.23 Million in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 845.3 Million in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period 2020-2026. Increasing the use of Feldspar in glass and ceramics manufacturing around the globe is a key factor driving development on the global feldspar market.

Additionally, high investment in residential and commercial infrastructure, increased demand for Feldspar in automotive glass, and increased use of Feldspar as fillers in applications such as paints, plastics, and rubber are other factors expected to drive growth over the forecast period on the global feldspar market. The use of Feldspar as a fluxing agent in the glass and ceramic industry is expected to drive the feldspar market during the forecast period. Feldspar is one of the most important materials used in the manufacture of various types of glass. Using Feldspar, which serves as a fluxing agent, lowers quartz melting temperature and helps regulate glass viscosity. The main factor for feldspar market growth is its use in making dinnerware, bathroom, and tiles. Feldspar is used for flux, as well in ceramics and glassmaking. Products such as dinnerware, ceramics, bathroom fabrics, and construction tiles are in high demand worldwide.

The major market players in the Feldspar Industry are focusing on explaining their portfolio of Service of Feldspar Industry are Eczacibasi Esan, Micronized Group, Imerys Minerals, Sibelco Nordic, The Quartz Corp., Asia Mineral Processing, El Waha Mining & Fertilizers, EP Minerals, Inc., Gimpex, I-Minerals, Mahavir Minerals, Minerali Industriali, Pacer Corporation, Sun Minerals, KMK Granit and Other Prominent Players.

Based on System Type, Global Feldspar is segmented into Plagioclase Feldspar and K-Feldspar. The plagioclase feldspar segment is expected to lead the feldspar market during the forecast period due to its abundant occurrence as well as low cost, which will help catalyze its demand from glass and ceramic manufacturers.

Based on End-Use, the Feldspar market is segmented Glass, Ceramic, Fillers, and Others. Ceramic tile is one of the vital materials consumed in the construction industry. Therefore, the growth of the ceramic tiles market is reliant on the rising construction expenditure, globally. The ceramics segment is expected to contribute to the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the production of ceramic floor tiles on account of the growing construction of several residential and commercial buildings.

Based on Region, The Feldspar Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing market for Feldspar during the forecast period due to rising demand for feldspars from the region’s glass and ceramics industries. China is the largest and the fastest-growing feldspar market in this region. India, South Korea, Thailand, and Malaysia are the other key feldspar markets in Asia-Pacific.

