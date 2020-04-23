Global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market Size Worth USD 141.26 Billion By 2026 | CAGR of 3.65%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Heat-Treated Steel Plates market has reached USD 110.56 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 141.26 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The rapid urbanization and increased construction activity in the emerging nations coupled with large-scale industrial and infrastructure investments are fueling the market growth during the forecast period 2016-2026.

The other factors driving the market of global heat-treated steel plates are the growing building and construction activities, which requires these steel plates in high number. The construction industry is among the world’s fastest-growing sectors. Besides, the products are mainly utilized for maintaining stability and strength in buildings and bridges. The increase in disposable incomes of the urban population is leading to the construction of new houses in urban regions, thereby giving rise to an increased demand for heat-treated steel plates.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/heat-treated-steel-plates-market-bwc19428/report-sample

The major market players in the Global Heat-Treated Steel Plates are ArcelorMittal, Posco, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, JFE Holdings, Baosteel, Thyssenkrupp AG, Tata Steel, Outokumpu, Novolipetsk Steel, Vitkovice Steel, Essar Steel, Hyundai Steel, Voestalpine, Ansteel, Steel Authority of India Limited, Jiangsu Shagang Group, Jindal Steel & Power, and other prominent players.

Based on Steel Type, the Heat-Treated Steel Plates market segmented into Carbon steel, Alloy steel, and Stainless Steel. The carbon steel segment has dominance in the global market of heat-treated steel plates in 2018 and is supposed to continue its dominance in the forthcoming years. Carbon steel is among the most common steel type, which is readily accessible at low prices, along with being suitable for utilization for numerous applications.

Based on Treatment, the Heat-Treated Steel Plates market segregated into Quenching & tempering, Normalizing, Spheroidizing, and Stress relieving. The quenching & tempering segment is anticipated to dominate the market since this treatment method increases the steel plate’s hardness and strength to a great extent.

Based on Applications, the Heat-Treated Steel Plates market segmented into Building & Construction, Industrial Machinery, Automotive & defense vehicles, Shipbuilding, and Others. The building and construction segment will have expected to hold a foremost market share in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing urbanization and increasing demand for infrastructures like bridges, engineering constructions, and commercial hubs.

To Explore More Get Detailed [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/heat-treated-steel-plates-market-bwc19428

By geography, the global Heat-Treated Steel Plates Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing major end-user industries such as defense, shipbuilding, and automotive in nations in the region. The Asia Pacific has the lion’s share of the market for heat-treated steel plates in 2016 and is predicted to maintain its dominance, owing to the presence of a large number of players. The easy availability of cheap labor, raw materials, and notable domestic demand, attracts industry participants. The rise in the middle-class population and the growth in the living standards are expected to propel the demand for heat-treated steel plates owing to the rise in demand for steel across various industries.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776