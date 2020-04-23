Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period (2020-2026)

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global High Strength Aluminum Alloys market has reached USD 40.98 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 70.47 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The increase in the consumption of high-strength aluminum alloys due to increased regulatory regulations on fuel efficiency and emissions among O.E.M.s, coupled with increased demand for lightweight elements in the automotive industry, are major factors expected to drive growth in the global market for high-strength aluminum alloys in the years to come.

The major market players in the Global High Strength Aluminum Alloys are R.I.O. Tinto P.L.C., Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C., Alcoa Inc., Hindalco Aluminum Limited, United Company (U.C.) Rusal, Norsk Hydro A.S.A., Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Century Aluminum Company, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Aleris, Kaiser Aluminum, EGA, Constellium N.V., Advanced Metallurgical Group, UACJ Corporation, Federal-Mogul Holding Corporation, Dana Holding Corporation, Autoneum Holding AG, Elringklinger AG, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Alloy Type, the High Strength Aluminum Alloys market bifurcated into Wrought and Cast. The Wrought alloy segment is expected to dominate the market since it is the most commonly used alloy in numerous industries. The wrought aluminum alloys have the largest share in high strength aluminum alloy market. Wrought aluminum alloys have better mechanical properties such as corrosion resistance, high strength to weight ratio, lightweight, etc.

Based on strength, the High Strength Aluminum Alloys market bifurcated into High-Strength, and Ultra-High-Strength. The High strength aluminum is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast horizon, primarily driven by the automotive and transportation industry. Ultra-high strength aluminum is anticipated to dominate the market in the aerospace and defense industry. High strength aluminum alloys represent aluminum alloys that have ultimate tensile strength above 300 MPa, and Ultra-high strength aluminum alloys represent alloys with an ultimate tensile strength above 400 MPa.

Based on End-use Industry, the High Strength Aluminum Alloys market segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Automotive, Marine, and Others (sporting goods, construction, machinery, and equipment). The Automotive & transportation segment is estimated to have the largest share of the High Strength Aluminum Alloys market during the forecast horizon, owing to its extensive use in applications like pistons, wheel rims, front & rear longitudinal frame, engine components, powertrain, etc. High strength aluminum alloys offer the best substitute to achieve upgraded performance, including high mechanical characteristics and low weight. The growing demand for lightweight and proficient materials in the global automotive industry is expected to propel the market of high strength aluminum alloy.

By geography, the global High Strength Aluminum Alloys Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the largest market share in the global high strength aluminum alloys market, owing to the increasing demand for products with corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, recyclability, low maintenance, and elongated shelf life in diverse end-use industries in the region. Europe is also supposed to see significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high strength aluminum alloys for usage in the automotive end-use industry as lightweight elements.

