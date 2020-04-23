Global Industrial Nitrogen Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% from 2020-2026 According to BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Industrial Nitrogen market has reached USD 16.59 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 23.759 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The fast-growing food and beverage and steel industries are the most significant growth factor in the global industrial nitrogen market.

Rapid advances made in this end-use industry in different parts of the world are promoting business growth. Raising concerns about hygienic storage and food safety are some of the significant drivers of lucrative growth rate industrial nitrogen demand in the food & beverage industry. Nitrogen is commonly used for food aeration, packaging, and storage in the food and beverage industry to improve the food products ‘ shelf-life. It is used for winemaking to avoid oxidation at the time of fermentation, which preserves product quality.

The major market players in the Industrial Nitrogen market are focusing on explaining their portfolio of services in the global market. Such as AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Mandalay Resources Ltd, United States Industrial Nitrogen Corporation, Korea Zinc, Recyclex, Nihon Seiko Co., Ltd., Umicore, Hunan Chenzhou Mining Group Co., Ltd, Huachang Industrial Nitrogen Industry, Geopromining, Ltd., Consolidated Murchison Mine, Belmont Metals, American Elements, Tri-Star Resources PLC, Amspec Chemical Corporation and Other Prominent Players.

Based on the technology, the global industrial nitrogen market is segmented into cryogenic fractional distillation, membrane separation, and pressure swing adsorption. During the forecast period, the cryogenic segment is expected to hold significant market share. Cryogenic distillation technology is used to isolate chemicals such as propylene and propane, with very low boiling points. Thi technique is used in various industries, including oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and the beer and wine industries. Pressure swing adsorption technique is used to separate certain gas species from a mixture of gases under pressure by molecular characteristics of the gas species.

Based on transport and distribution, the industrial nitrogen market segmented into cylinders & packaged gas, bulk, and tonnage/pipeline. The segment Cylinders & packaged gas dominated the market and projected to grow during the forecast period at a high CAGR in terms of revenue. The cylinders ‘ simple to carry property is expected to drive the market. Compared with pipeline systems, cylinders are easy to install and maintain.

Based on the End-Use Industry, the industrial liquid nitrogen market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electronics, metal processing & manufacturing, chemical, oil & gas, petrochemical, and others (construction, automotive, R&D, rubber, and plastics). The food & beverage sector held the largest market share in the global nitrogen industrial sector. Industrial nitrogen produces a dry atmosphere, so the moisture does not cause foodstuffs to die. It’s also used to maintain freshness and raise the shelf-life of products, which helps the packaging and storage of food and beverages in this sector to drive demand for industrial nitrogen.

Geographically, the global industrial nitrogen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to see significant growth in the industrial nitrogen sector. The growing manufacturing industry, together with the region’s rapid industrialization, is the primary factor driving the growth of the industrial nitrogen market. Growing technology, along with developments in the healthcare & medical sector in the area, is expected to fuel industrial nitrogen demand over the forecast period. In addition, growth in this area can be attributed to increased regional population, rapid industrialization, numerous advances in the healthcare sector, and increased use of ammonia-containing fertilizers in agricultural countries, such as India, to improve soil fertility.

