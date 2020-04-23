Global Metal Powder Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2026

The Global Metal Powder market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Metal Powder Market is projected to reach the valuation of 5.98 USD billion in 2020 by growing at a CAGR of above 7.1% during the forecast period 2016-2026.

Metal powder is made up of various metals such as aluminum, iron metal, copper, etc. Metal powder is extensively used for several applications due to several advantages and benefits of metal powder, which is expected to create ample growth opportunities over the forecast period.

The major market players in the Metal Powder are BASF SE, Sandvik AB, GKN Plc., Rio Tinto, Hgans AB, JFE Holdings, Inc., Vale S.A., Alcoa Corporation, Laiwu Iron & Steel Group Powder Metallurgy Co., Ltd, GGP Metalpowder AG, Sarda Industrial Enterprises, Metal Powder Company Limited (MEPCO), The Arasan Aluminium Industries (P) Ltd, MMP Industries Ltd. (MMPIL), Deva Metal Powders Pvt. Ltd and other prominent players.

Based on Type, the Metal Powder market is segmented into the Ferrous, Non-ferrous, and others. Ferrous type metal is expected to dominate in the forecast period because of increased use of steel and iron powder for filter parts, magnetic materials, and friction parts in the automobile industry. Metal powder is also used to prevent wear-resistant and to provide high strength to automotive parts.

Based on application, the metal powder market is divided into Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, and Others. The automotive sector is estimated to dominate the metal powder market due to its superior performance and large application in the automotive industry. The powder form of metal is considered more energy-efficient compared to conventional form, for casting, forging, and stamping. Metal powder is expected to boost automotive component as it is used in carbon brushes, brakes, clutches, engine bearings, and filters. Automotive is a huge industry and increasing vehicle demand is expected to propel the demand for metal powder.

The global Metal Powder Market separated through geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American market is expected to dominate in the projected years. The USA is projected to grow fastest in the North America region due to high demand in the automobile, electrical and health care sectors. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fasted growing in the region. This is due to rapid industrial growth and urbanization are driving the production of metal powder in Asia Pacific developing countries. However, due to tax benefits and the availability of cheap labor, the move of the automotive and electrical and electronic industries into the area is further boosting the growth of the industry. In addition, the growing population in India and China has mainly increased market growth.

