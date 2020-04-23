At 4.68% CAGR, Global Photonics Market Size Poised to Touch USD 812 Billion by 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Photonics Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD 591 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 812 billion by the year 2026 with growing at a CAGR of 4.68 % during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors.

Global photonics market growth is driven primarily by increased demand from applications such as displays, the need for energy-efficient products, and increased adoption in numerous applications of photonics products. Increasing use of photonics has also fueled market growth in medical technology and life sciences, information and communication technology. Moreover, continuous R&D, coupled with technological advancement and photonics used in consumer electronics manufacturing, is expected to generate multiple market growth opportunities in the near future. In addition, high photonics products and services prices, as well as strict environmental standards, have been the major obstacles to market growth.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/photonics-market-bwc19405/report-sample

The major market players in the Global Photonics are Signify, SCHOTT, Nikon, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, HOYA, Corning, Asahi Glass, II-VI Inc., OHARA, American Elements, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Intel Corporation ,Alcatel-Lucent SA, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, Coherent, Inc, IPG Photonics, Finisar Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics, Lumentum, NeoPhotonics, Luxtera, Inc, ,3SP Technologies, Innolume GmbH ,Genia Photonics, Inc, Redfern Integrated Optics, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Product Type, the Photonics market segmented into Waveguides, Optical Modulators, Optical Interconnects, LED, Wavelength Division Multiplexer Filters, Photo Detectors, Lasers, Amplifiers, Other Products. The LED technology segment is rapidly growing, and is anticipated to dominate the lighting technology before the end of the decade. The technological transition allowed the company to move from light sources to smart lighting solutions.

Based on Application, the Photonics market segmented into Displays, Information & Communication, Technology, Photovoltaic, Medical Technology & Life Sciences, Measurement & Automated Vision, Lighting, Production Technology, and Others. The information & communication technology segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry during the forecast period, due to the rise in data use and the growing number of internet users. The market is expected to be driven by technological advances in information & communication technology such as digitization, open internet initiative, and high-speed internet fiber optics connectivity.

Based on End-user, the Photonics market segregated into Building & Construction, Media, Broadcasting & Telecommunication, Consumer & Business Automation, Medical, Security & Defense, Industrial, and Others. The media, broadcasting and telecommunication segment is expected to dominate the market as this segment is used for data storage, connectivity, as well as data sharing purposes, form a few significant factors that have positively driven the global photonics market demand in the media industry as well as other end-use sectors.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/photonics-market-bwc19405/enquire-before-purchase

By geography, the global Photonics Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global photonics market due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India. The global photonics market is driven by the availability of a cheap workforce combined with favorable government initiatives.

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com

Global Contact: +1 866 658 6826

US/Canada: +1 425 320 4776