Global Rare Gas Market Development and Forecast by 2020-2026

According to Blueweave consulting, the global rare gas market has reached USD 355.1 Million is estimated to reach USD 594.68 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period from 2020-2026. The growing demand for laser and lighting applications and the increasing healthcare and automotive industries are key factors driving the growth of the rare gas market around the globe.

The major market players in the rare gas are Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., American Gas, BASF SE, Proton Gases, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Gulf Cryo, ITM Power, Linde, Iceblick Ltd., Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd., Noble Energy Inc., Messer, Praxair Technology, Inc., Ras Gas Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Yingde Gases, and Other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technology.

Based on End-User, the rare gas market segmented into Oil and Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Aerospace, Energy Efficient, Power, and Others. The Energy-efficient is dominating in the rare gas market during the forecast period. Rare gases are used in lighting since they emit light when an electric field is applied. Rare gasses are used in compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), high-intensity discharge lamps (HIDs), and other applications for lighting. The rapid advancement of semiconductor technology has led to the development of light-emitting diode (LED) lamps that emit light without using any glasses using semiconductor diodes.

Based on the region, the rare gas market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to dominate the rare gas market across the globe, and European markets are estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to growing noble gas consumption in aerospace and lasers applications. Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the growing aerospace industry and the increasing noble gas market demand in energy efficiency applications.

