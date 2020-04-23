Growing preference for omnichannel communication with customers is marked as major trends of call center AI market

One of the major trends in the call center AI market is the growing preference for omnichannel communication with customers. Call center AI solutions, including IVA and chatbots, offer the company a wide range of choices for engaging with customers, such as via email, website, chat, and social media. The omnichannel experience becomes better in different ways, such as searches for a specific consumer and follow-up of any conversation, because of these solutions.

Moreover, the companies are also provided with various benefits by deploying this technology, such as helping to gain customer insights and increase revenue, providing real-time engagement with the customers, and improving customer service. On the basis of geography, North America and Europe together held over 43.4% share of the call center AI market in 2018. This was due to the increasing investments for leveraging AI to automate operations in call centers, presence of established players in the regions, bettering customer experience, advancements in voice recognition technology, and enhanced work productivity of agents.

Apart from this, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LATAM) demonstrate strong growth potential because of various factors, including evolving customer expectations, improving employee productivity, presence of large number of call centers, and growing rate of innovation. The largest share in APAC was held by China in 2018, with a revenue of $54.5 million. The call center AI market is fragmented, with a number of players, such as International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., and Google LLC, operating in the domain.

The market players are launching products and engaging in partnerships, acquisitions, and agreements in order to cater to the surging demand for call center AI solutions and for strengthening their position in the market. For example, Lenovo Group Limited entered into a multi-year agreement with International Business Machines Corporation for deploying call center AI solutions, such as weather alerting, virtual assistant for technical support, and augmented reality, in various regions, including LATAM, Middle-East and Africa, and North America, for $240 million.