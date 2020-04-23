High-Performance Alloys Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global High-Performance Alloys market has reached USD 9.23 Billion in 2019 and estimated to reach USD 12.59 Billion in 2026 and anticipated to grow by CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period 2020-2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. The investments made by the government in the construction sector, inexpensive raw materials, growing industrialization, and urbanization in the developing countries are the factors that are expected to drive the global High-Performance Alloys market.

The major market players in the Global High-Performance Alloys are Alcoa Inc., Aperam SA, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Carpenter Technology, Haynes International Inc., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Outokumpu, Precision Castparts Corporation, Timken Company, VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

Based on Alloy Type, the High-Performance Alloys market bifurcated into Wrought alloy and Cast alloy. The wrought alloy segment dominated the global high-performance alloys market in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant in the forecast years owing to its properties such as malleability, high ductility, high stiffness, and superior corrosion resistance. The Wrought alloys contain low percentages of elements. However, the cast alloy is predicted to be the fastest-growing alloy type through the forecast horizon. Casting alloys possess the same elements as wrought but in higher amounts.

Based on Alloying Element, the High-Performance Alloys market segmented into Aluminum, Titanium, Magnesium, and Others (nickel, cobalt, molybdenum). The Aluminum segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth during the estimated period, due to its rising application in the aerospace and automotive industries. Aluminum is applied in combination with other metals to enhance operational efficiency, which is likely to propel the demand during the forecast horizon.

Based on Application, the High-Performance Alloys market segmented into Aerospace, Industrial, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Electronics & electrical, and Others (military and marine). The aerospace segment had the lion’s share in 2018 and is likely to hold its position during the forecast horizon, owing to the worldwide growth of the aviation sector and growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. Lightweight and corrosion resistance properties provided by the high-performance alloys is the primary factor for the rise in the market share of the aerospace industry.

By geography, the global High-Performance Alloys Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global high-performance alloys market during the forecast period, owing to the surging demand from several industries, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and energy & power. North American region held the lion’s share in 2018, owing to the high consumption of these alloys by the oil & gas and aerospace industries.

