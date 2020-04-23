Hospital Supplies Market 2020 By Size, Revenue, Top Trends, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends And Outlook Till 2027

Worldwide Hospital Supplies Market 2019 Research Report implements an Extensive study on The Insight partners. This Report Cover Key Market Driver, market size, growth rate, opportunities, market Dynamics and Overall Analysis.

Global hospital supplies market accounted to US$ 37.9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.0 Bn by 2027.

Key factors driving the market are increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, growing government healthcare expenditure, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections, increasing number of surgical procedures performed and growing geriatric population. However, factors such as, rising adoption of needle free medication, frequent product recalls and stringent regulatory requirements.

Global Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in market are, 3M Healthcare, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Group, Nipro Medical Corporation, Baxter, Smiths Medical and GE Healthcare. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Cardinal Health Partners with Perioperative Nurse to Alleviate Impact of Heat in the Operating Room. Cardinal Health CoolSource Cooling System, a disposable solution which is designed to keep the OR cool by reducing heat and empowering clinicians to focus more on patient care.

Increasing Incidence of Hospital-Acquired Infections:

Hospital acquired infections affects the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals, but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common in within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare associated infections every year leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections fact sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, 7 in the developed countries and 10 in developing countries acquires at least one hospital acquired infection.

Industry Insights:

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global hospital supplies industry. Few of the recent product launch, product approval and acquisitions are listed below:

2019: Safe-T- Lance Plus safety lancets from Smiths Medical provide retractable safety technology for capillary blood sampling. Automatic retraction reduces needlestick injuries and cross-contamination exposure.

2018: Smiths Medical announced launched of its three products EchoGlo Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB) Needles and Catheters, CADD Infusion Systems with NRFit Connector and CADD-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump at the annual meeting American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Management Medicine, New York.

2017: Cardinal Health completed the acquisition of Medtronic’s Patient Care, Deep Vein Thrombosis and Nutritional Insufficiency business for $6.1 billion.

Segmentation:

Global hospital supplies market, based on the type was segmented into syringes, patient examination devices, mobility aids and transportation equipment, operating room equipment, sterilization and disinfectant equipment and disposable hospital supplies. In 2018, the disposable hospital supplies segment held the largest share of the market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to high demand for hospital disposables and growing number of multispecialty hospitals. Moreover, the syringes hospital supplies segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period owing to the factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases that triggers increased utilization of medical test for diseases diagnosis, which further requires intravenous modes of injection using syringes.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period owing increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rise in influence of hospital acquired infections and growing government healthcare expenditure. In addition, emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio and increasing number of surgical procedures performed are expected to fuel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

