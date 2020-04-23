In-depth Analysis of How COVID-19 is Impacting the Ultraviolet Disinfection Market | Size, Status, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Ultraviolet Disinfection Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Ultraviolet Disinfection Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Ultraviolet Disinfection Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Ultraviolet Disinfection market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Key companies operating in the global Ultraviolet Disinfection market include _Trojan Technologies, Xylem, SUEZ, Halma, Chiyoda Kohan, Heraeus, Calgon Carbon, Evoqua Water, Oceanpower, Lit, Xenex, Atlantic Ultraviolet, Onyx, etc.

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Ultraviolet Disinfection industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Ultraviolet Disinfection manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Ultraviolet Disinfection industry.

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Segment By Type:

Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection, High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection, Ozone UV Disinfection

Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Segment By Applications:

Drinking Water and Wastewater, Air and Surface, Food Processing

Table of Contents

Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ultraviolet Disinfection

1.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure Mercury UV Disinfection

1.2.3 High-intensity Ultraviolet Disinfection

1.2.4 Ozone UV Disinfection

1.3 Ultraviolet Disinfection Segment by Application

1.3.1 Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Drinking Water and Wastewater

1.3.3 Air and Surface

1.3.4 Food Processing

1.4 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Production

3.4.1 North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Ultraviolet Disinfection Production

3.5.1 Europe Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Ultraviolet Disinfection Production

3.6.1 China Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Ultraviolet Disinfection Production

3.7.1 Japan Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ultraviolet Disinfection Business

7.1 Trojan Technologies

7.1.1 Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Trojan Technologies Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Xylem

7.2.1 Xylem Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Xylem Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SUEZ

7.3.1 SUEZ Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SUEZ Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Halma

7.4.1 Halma Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Halma Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Chiyoda Kohan

7.5.1 Chiyoda Kohan Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Chiyoda Kohan Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Heraeus

7.6.1 Heraeus Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Heraeus Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Calgon Carbon

7.7.1 Calgon Carbon Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Calgon Carbon Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Evoqua Water

7.8.1 Evoqua Water Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Evoqua Water Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Oceanpower

7.9.1 Oceanpower Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Oceanpower Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lit

7.10.1 Lit Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lit Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xenex

7.11.1 Lit Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Lit Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Atlantic Ultraviolet

7.12.1 Xenex Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Xenex Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Onyx

7.13.1 Atlantic Ultraviolet Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Atlantic Ultraviolet Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Onyx Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Onyx Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Ultraviolet Disinfection Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Ultraviolet Disinfection Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Ultraviolet Disinfection

8.4 Ultraviolet Disinfection Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Ultraviolet Disinfection Distributors List

9.3 Ultraviolet Disinfection Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ultraviolet Disinfection (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultraviolet Disinfection (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Ultraviolet Disinfection (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Ultraviolet Disinfection Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Ultraviolet Disinfection Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Ultraviolet Disinfection Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Ultraviolet Disinfection Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Ultraviolet Disinfection Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Ultraviolet Disinfection

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Ultraviolet Disinfection 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Ultraviolet Disinfection by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

