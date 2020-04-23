Low Code Development Platform Market (CAGR of 32%) 2023|Market Status, Top key players, and Forecasts

Global Low Code Development Platform Research Report: by Type (Database App Platform, Process App Platform, General Purpose Platform, and Request Handling Platform) by Deployment, by Component, by Organization and by Applications- Forecast till 2023

Low code development platform (LCDP) refers to the development of applications software by the means of graphical user interface (GUI) instead of the conventional process of computer programming. The platforms mainly concentrated on creation and development of business processes, a user interfaces such as web applications and database platforms. The low code development offers low or no coding techniques, which eventually reduces the time and cost for the development of the platform, which, in turn, are advantageous to the business processes.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154420

The Salesforce.com, Outsystem, and Mendix are the leading companies, which offer different platforms such as Salesforce App cloud platform, outsystems, and mendix platform respectively, which allows to create and develop their business app and perform faster than their expectation. The low code development platform offers critical and complex solutions to ease the business processes, which are generally classified into web and mobile solutions.

However, the surging demand for mobile-based apps for the business processes and increasing number of application programming interface (API) offerings by the solution vendors are presumed to be propelling factors for the low code development platform market over the forecast period.On the other hand, the customization based apps for the business organizations are presumed to be challenging factors for the LCDP market over the review period 2017-2023.The global low code development platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the low code development platform market are Salesforce (U.S.), OutSystems(U.S.) and Mendix(U.S.), Google Inc., (U.S.), Caspio (U.S.), Appian (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), MatsSoft (U.K), K2(U.S.), Bizagi (U.K), AgilePoint (U.S.) Service now (U.S.), Kony Inc, (U.S), and TrackVia Inc. (U.S.).

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154420

Segmentation:

The low code development platform market is segmented based on type, component, deployment, organization size, and applications.Based on the type, the low code development platform is sub-segmented into database app platform, process app platform, general purpose platform, and request handling platform. On the basis of the component, it is segmented into solution and services. The solution based low code development is categorized into mobile solutions and web solutions. Furthermore, the service based low code development consists of professional services and managed services.

The deployment is sub-segmented into on-premises and on the cloud. The on the cloud is further categorized into public, private, and hybrid.On the basis of the size of the organization, the market is sub-segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises.Based on the application, it is further segmented into banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, transportation & logistics, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, construction, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the low code development platform is segmented into five different regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The North American region is dominating the global low code development platform market. The U.S is the leading country in this region. Constantly increasing the number of internet users and development of mobile and web applications for the business organization are majorly driving the growth of the low code development platform market in this region and are likely to continue the same over the review period.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth in low code development platform over the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly increasing startups as IT firms and surging economic growth in the emerging economies such as China and India.Europe is expected to have a substantial growth in the low code development market over the forecast period.

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154420

Target Audience:

Research Firms.

Government Agencies

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Internet Service Providers (ISPs)

System integrators

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Low code development providers

Platform integrators

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609