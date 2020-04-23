Renewable Energy Market Expected to Reach USD 2,152.9 billion by 2025 – ABB, Alstom, CPFL Energia, ENEL GREEN POWER, General Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy, IHI Corporation, Shenzhen energy, TERRA-GEN, Tata Power Company

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune, April 23,2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “ Renewable Energy Market “. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Renewable Energy Market to reach USD 2,152.9 billion by 2025.

Global renewable energy market valued approximately USD 1,486.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.90 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government funding and continuous technological advancements are considered among the major trends for the renewable energy market. Additionally, rising awareness about carbon footprint management is also expected to create lucrative growth prospects for the renewable energy market across the globe during the forecast period.

Government initiatives to promote renewable energy sources works as a key driving factor for the renewable energy market across the globe. International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) anticipates share of renewable energy to reach 36% of global energy mix by 2030, increasing from 19.2% in 2014. Government and public administration across the globe are investing in key projects related to renewable energy.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/BRC00018155

According to Frankfurt School & United Nations Environment Programme Collaborating Centre (FS-UNEP), investment within renewable energy sector is bound to increase from $312 billion in 2015 to $392 billion by 2020. Solar and wind energy continues to be prime choice for investment. More than 37% of the total investment within renewable energy sector in 2016 were directed towards solar and wind energy projects across the globe, according to FS-UNEP estimate; of these wind energies accounted for 47% of the total investment in 2016. Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) estimates that total installed capacity of wind energy across the globe is likely to reach 792GW by 2020 increasing from 497GW in 2016, adding an average 72GW per annum. According to GWEC, wind energy could supply over 20% of total global electricity by 2030 with an estimated installed capacity of 2,110GW renewable energy market across the globe. Thus, with the increasing investment in renewable sources of energy and increasing adoption, the global renewable energy market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period. However, high cost of deployment is expected to hinder the growth of the Renewable Energy market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the renewable energy market is segmented into type and end-user. The type segment of renewable energy market is classified into hydro & ocean power, wind energy, solar energy, bio energy and geothermal energy of which solar energy segment is anticipated to be the lucrative segment owing to the owing to the government initiatives promoting the solar energy. On the basis of end-user segment, the market is bifurcated into commercial, residential and industrial & others of which commercial segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand of energy.

The regional analysis of Renewable Energy market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. Asia-Pacific dominates the Renewable Energy market owing to government efforts to promote the renewable energy along with increasing demand of energy. Whereas, Europe is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to stringent government environmental policies imposed on industrial sector along with government initiatives to promote renewable energy. Also, the growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Target Audience of the Global Renewable Energy Market in Market Study:

– Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

– Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

– Venture capitalists

– Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

– Third-party knowledge providers

– Investment bankers

– Investors

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/BRC00018155

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.