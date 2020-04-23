Volumetric Video Market Expecting Massive Growth during 2020-2027 with Key Players Dimension , Holoxica , Intel Corporation , Microsoft Corporation

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Volumetric Video Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global Volumetric Video market is expected to reach US$ 8,471.0 Mn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Volumetric video captures the act or scene from several standpoints and then the captured information is used for creating a depth map of the recorded video. For instance, each Manifold is capable of capturing every direction from the system with the use of at least four sensors, or seven sensors in most places. Further, different software are used to give required effect to the video. Several players have also established their volumetric video studios to offer services to their clients as per their requirements, which can be custom-made.

The List of Companies – Volumetric Video Market

4D View Solution SAS Dimension Holoxica Intel Corporation Microsoft Corporation RealView Imaging Ltd. Scatter The Coretec Group, Inc. VOSTOK VR Voxon Photonics

The volumetric video is a technique, where videos are capture objects, person, or locations, in 2D or 3D using 360 view. The rising applications of volumetric videos in diverse end-user industries is the offering lucrative opportunities to the market growth. Moreover, the growing attractiveness of sports events and rising demand for improved match viewing experience are the crucial factors bolstering players to innovate and develop products in line with viewers’ preferences. Players including Google, Facebook, Intel, and Raytrix have launched several cameras based on 6DOF volumetric capture as well as depth-sensing technology. The hardware options are enormous and shifting rapidly; economical options including Intel RealSense Depth Camera, Structure Sensor from Occipital, as well as Microsoft Kinect, have competences once limited to very expensive and extremely high-end scanners. For instance, in November 2019, Voxon Photonics (Australia) launched the VX1 hologram table, which creates interactive 3D images that appear to be floating in the air, above a table in front of a group of people who can view these 3D images without any visual aids.

Global Volumetric Video Market – By Application

Sports Events and Entertainment

Medical

Signage and Advertisement

Education and Training

Others)

Others

The 360° video is an immersive and engaging type of video content technology, this technology permits the viewers to move the display according to which the viewer can view the video from any desired angle. Moreover, the support of high bandwidth has enabled the use of new 3D media including 360° VR video applications and 3D immersion. These factors are likely to drive the volumetric video market. Based on geography, the volumetric video market was dominated by North America. North America region attracts several technological developments, which consist of economically robust countries. The region has a leverage of continuous technological developments. Growth in technologies assist in stimulating the business of other industries. The top companies operating in the field of volumetric video market include Google, Facebook, Intel, and Raytrix among others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with advance solutions, which is helping the market for volumetric video to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Volumetric Video market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Volumetric Video market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Volumetric Video market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Volumetric Video market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

