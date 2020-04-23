White Box Server Market 2018-2023 and top key players are Quanta Computer Inc., Wistron Corporation, Inventec Corporation

White Box Server Market: By Form Factor (Rack & tower servers, Blade servers), Business Type (Data centers and Enterprise customers), and Processor (X 86 servers, Non-X86 servers), Operating System (Linux and Others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of White Box Server Market:

Market Scenario:

A white box server can be defined as the computer structure in large data centers. It is assembled by ODMs (original design manufacturers). It is typically built by assembling the COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) components in various methods to provide customization to the customers. Enterprise can construct an in-house white box server using retail computer parts, which are commercially available. However, ODM delivers it faster. Major operating systems like Windows Server and Red Hat Enterprise Linux along with visualization software can be run on a white box server.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154418

Technology giants such as Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan), MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Compal Electronics (Taiwan) are some of the prominent players in the white box server market. Quanta Computer Inc a prominent player in white box server market has designed the Quanta 4U quad-processor rackmount server that delivers high performance, reliability, and scalability to enterprises. The server possesses excellent expansion capacity that makes it competitive and ideal for large-data-set workloads, business-critical applications such as (ERP, CRM, SAP…etc.).

Increased use of analytical applications that requires continuous operations of virtualized and physical servers in data centers is driving the growth of the market. Growing demand for energy-efficient servers in data centers has led to the adoption of additional servers such as white-box servers. These servers are less expensive as compared to branded servers and perform the same operational tasks. The major trend boosting the white box server market growth is the increased adoption of containerized and micro-mobile data center solutions.

By business type segment data center accounts for a major share in the white box server market and is expected to dominate in coming years. White box vendors offer low-cost servers compared to OEMs and also offer a high degree of customization to end users.The global white box server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 19% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global white box server market are Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Ltd. (Taiwan), MiTAC Holdings Corp. (Taiwan), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Compal Electronics (Taiwan), Hyve Solutions (U.S.), Penguin Computing (U.S.), Servers Direct (U.S.), Stack Velocity Group (U.S.), Super Micro Computer Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Mechanics (U.S.), and ZT Systems (U.S.) among others.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10154418

Segments:

The global white box server market is segmented by form factor, application, operating system and components. The form factor segment consists rack, tower, blade servers, and others. The application segment consists of data centers and enterprise. The operating segment consists of Linux, Windows, UNIX, and others. The components segment consists of motherboard, processor, memory, network adapter, and power supply.

Regional Analysis:

The global white box server market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America plays a key role in the data center market including the U.S. (New York, Silicon Valley, Dallas, and Eastern Washington State), Canada, and so on. Although data centers are still found in major American cities, increasingly data centers are being built in the Midwest. Colorado is becoming a data center hot spot. In Asia Pacific market, a key driver of the white box severs market is the increasing use of mobile devices, which require computational power of these servers. The Asia Pacific market is driven by China as it is shifting to white box alternatives.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Cloud service providers

Operating system providers

Processor manufacturers

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609