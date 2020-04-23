Women’s Lingerie Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2020-2027: Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International

Latest market study on “Global Women’s Lingerie Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Brassiere, Knickers or Panties, Shapewear, Others); Material (Cotton, Silk, Satin, Nylon, Others); Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandizers, Specialized Stores, Online, Others), and Geography” ,the global women’s lingerie market was valued at US$ 35,169.4 million in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 78,662.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4%. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this global women’s lingerie market growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for global women’s lingerie products in the coming years. Increasing awareness about the best fit, developing millennial populace, and ascend in spending power among ladies are required to drive the market over the figure time frame. Expanding accessibility of a wide scope of items in numerous designs for different purposes such games, wedding wear, and standard wear has likewise been driving the market in the region. In addition, wider product availability, along with increased penetration of online as well as offline channels, is also among the key factor driving the women’s lingerie market in the region. Presence of a large number of market players such as L-Brands Inc., Gap Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc. and others providing vast varieties of lingerie such as lightly padded underwired bra, form & beauty lace minimizer bra, sports bra with racerback, mid-rise hipster briefs, is a crucial driver for North America women’s lingerie market.

The market for global women’s lingerie market is fragmented and Gap Inc., Triumph International, Hanesbrands Inc., Jockey International, Inc., Hunkemöller International B.V., MAS Holdings, PVH Corp., L-Brands, Chnatelle Group, Hanky Panky are among the few well-established player in the global market.

Lingerie is a women’s clothing which is made of lightweight, smooth, sheer, stretchy. The women’s lingerie market is characterized into four main types such as brassiere, knickers or panties, shapewear, and others. The demand for different types of lingerie such as bra, underwear, camisole, shapewear, babydoll, knickers, bralettes, triangles, bodysuits, and hosiery are rising among customers, which is attributable to growing consumer focus towards fashionable, comfortable, and luxurious items of clothing.

Demand for these products is increasing due to the usage of comfortable fabrics such as nylon, polyester, satin, lace, sheer, lycra, silk, and cotton. To match the rise in demand for women lingerie, manufacturers are introducing diversified range of products prepared using different fabrics along with innovative designs. Consumers in the market are looking forward to attractive, unique in design, and cost-effective lingerie. Consumers are also inclined towards color, fabric, and style, which is encouraging the manufacturers to introduce trendy lingerie suitable for various activities. Hence, production of the diversified range of women lingerie according to customers’ requirements is expected to help the market players to capture a better market position.