Yogurt Market is expected to reach $107,209 million by 2023 with Key Players – Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani, Yoplait, Arla Foods

The global yogurt market was valued at $77,679 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $107,209 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. Yogurt is a low calorie, low sugar, and digestive food product made from whole, low fat, or skimmed milk. This product is also manufactured in the form of non-dairy delicacies under the name of coconut yogurt and soy yogurt. It may consist of fermenting bacterial cultures, sweeteners, flavors, color additives, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and preservatives depending upon the way of production. The various nutrients present in yogurt include good bacteria for digestive tract, protein, calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, potassium, and magnesium. Set yogurt or plain yogurt is the most versatile variety with an average of 100 to 160 calories per cup based on fat content. The flavored variety of yogurt ranges from simple vanilla with added sugar to different fruit flavored types available in the market.

Some of the key players of Yogurt Market: Danone, Nestl?, Parmalat S.p.A., Yakult, Chobani LLC, Yoplait, Arla Foods, M?ller, Britannia Industries Limited, FrieslandCampina

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the global yogurt market with largest market share and highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to huge production in different countries of the region such as China, Japan, India, and others. The primary drivers of the market include health benefits associated with consuming yogurt and increasing awareness among people for losing weight. Other factors supporting the market growth are expansion of retail market in various regions and the lower lactose content for lactose intolerant people willing to eat dairy products. However, artificial additives & ingredients, often added to the yogurt and hormonal treatment of cows that may cause fatal diseases, are some of the few factors expected to restrict people from buying yogurt, thus, limiting the market growth. Growth in demand for yogurt in the emerging nations owing to rise in disposable income as well as increase in health awareness are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global yogurt market.

The Global Yogurt Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Solution:

The report segments the global yogurt market based on type, distribution channel, and geography. By type, it is divided into set yogurt, greek yogurt, yogurt drinks, and frozen yogurt. The yogurt drinks segment is further fragmented into regular and flavored yogurt market. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, independent retailers, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and detailed description of the countries of respective regions.

Most important Type of Yogurt covered in this report are:

Set Yogurt

Greek Yogurt

Yogurt Drinks

Regular

Flavored

Frozen Yogurt

Based on Distribution Channel, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1. INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4. GLOBAL YOGURT MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5. GLOBAL YOGURT MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 6. YOGURT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

