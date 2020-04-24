Advancements in Power Assisted Lipoplasty Market to boost Revenues Through COVID-19 Crisis Phase 2019 – 2029

Lipoplasty has been proven to be the most widespread surgical cosmetic procedure according to the statistics of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS). Power-assisted lipoplasty is a relatively new technique approved by the FDA in December 1998. The power-assisted lipoplasty is not yet widely used. Most of the lipoplasty procedures are generally performed using the traditional suction-assisted lipoplasty. Initially, liposuction devices market evolved with the introduction of traditional suction-assisted liposuction pumps. But, later with advancement in technology, ultrasound, laser, radio frequency, and power-assisted lipoplasty devices came into existence. The liposuction devices are majorly used in cosmetic surgeries for removing excess fat deposits, in order to improve body contours and proportion.

In power-assisted lipoplasty, a reciprocating cannula powers through tissue and vacuums out fibrous and fat tissue reportedly with less effort. A power-assisted lipoplasty cannula is the thin metal tube which is used to suction out the fat during the liposuction procedure. In addition, as the cannula is able to break-up the fat so efficiently thus liposuction procedures with power-assisted lipoplasty devices are much quicker than traditional methods.

The evidence of financial and physical threats from obesity has continued to mount throughout 2017. The growing epidemic of obesity presents a major challenge to disease prevention across the globe. Thus, growing cases of obesity will lead to the growing adoption of power-assisted lipoplasty for obesity, which will further fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. It was observed that around 50% of children will be obese by the age of 35, along with growing rates of obesity-associated cancers. Childhood obesity rates appeared to be accelerating in Asian countries.

Nowadays, people have become more conscious about their looks, which is one of the prominent factors boosting the revenue growth of the global power-assisted lipoplasty market. A large portion of the population, these days, is quite conscious of their physical appearance and body posture, which has been leading to increased adoption of surgical cosmetic procedures, especially in developed regions, such as the U.S. and Europe.

However, higher cost of power-assisted lipoplasty might translate to higher costs for patients which may reduce the adoption of power-assisted lipoplasty. Affordability is a major problem for a huge chunk of the population due to the absence of health insurance and government support policies that cover obesity treatment in developing countries, such as India and China. This absence of social health insurance is one of the major factor limiting the growth of the power-assisted lipoplasty market. Also, data on effectiveness is incomplete as power-assisted lipoplasty is not widely used which might deter the growth of the global power-assisted lipoplasty market.

The global market for power-assisted lipoplasty is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Based on the product type, the global power-assisted lipoplasty market is segmented into:

Standalone Power-Assisted Lipoplasty

Portable Power-Assisted Lipoplasty

Based on the end user, the global power-assisted lipoplasty market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Now a days power-assisted lipoplasty devices are gaining popularity in the liposuction procedures. But, traditional liposuction devices with blunt-tip fenestrated cannulas remains the most used devices for localized fat deposits surgery. Power-assisted lipoplasty provides a more rapid recovery, with faster return to work and activities. The patient might spend less time in the operating rooms and under anesthesia with power-assisted lipoplasty. Recovery after power-assisted lipoplasty is similar to other liposuction procedures.

North America power-assisted lipoplasty market is expected to hold maximum market share in the global power-assisted lipoplasty market. This is majorly due to the presence of improved healthcare facilities in North America. Europe power-assisted lipoplasty market is expected to hold the second highest market share in the global power-assisted lipoplasty market due to increasing government support for healthcare expansion.

Some of the key players operating in the global power-assisted lipoplasty market are Mitocon Biomed, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC., Solta Medical, and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Power-Assisted Lipoplasty Market Segments

Power-Assisted Lipoplasty Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Power-Assisted Lipoplasty Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Power-Assisted Lipoplasty Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2026

Power-Assisted Lipoplasty Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Power-Assisted Lipoplasty Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: