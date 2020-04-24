2019-2025 Anion Exchange Market Research: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global anion exchange market is anticipated to propagate at the momentous growth rate during the forecast period. It is owing to the increasing demand for anion exchange in various industries for water treatment. Leading manufacturers are investing in R & D to meet the requirements and upgrading their products. Additionally, substantial industrial development and urbanization are energizing the anion exchange market.

Technological advancements and capacity development are driving the worldwide anion exchange market and in developing countries rising demand for industrial water due to rapid industrialization offering a vast market for anion exchange. The energy sector observes the noteworthy need for water treatment. Anion exchange resins, for example, weak corrosive cation resins, solid corrosive cation tars, and weak base anion resins, solid base anion resins, chelating resins, and blended bed resins are utilized for municipal and manufacturing water treatment.

Companies such as Pont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Thermax, Ion Exchange (India), Resintech, Novasep, Samyang, Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering are the key in the industry.

Based on the type market is bifurcated into Strong Base Anion Resin and Weak Base Anion Resin. Strong base anion resin is dominating the overall market at CAGR of 4.94 % and estimated to reach USD 671.57 by 2025, owing to rising urbanization and industrialization. Rapid urbanization is making a demanding necessity for treating substantial volumes of sewage and clean water. Heavy industries require an immense amount of prepared water for various processes such as cooling, flushing, warming, etc.

Geological perspective, the worldwide market is driven by Asia- Pacific, which is the fastest-growing region. China captured the highest share of 59.59% over the forecast period. Owing to industrial improvement in India and China. These nations have extended water contamination, as a result energizing the demand for anion exchange in prospective years. Improved government strategies on infrastructural development and manufacturing improvement in the countries are expected to influence market improvement in the coming years.

